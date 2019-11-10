Lavazza Eco Caps Lungo Intenso 10 Capsules 53G

New favourite pods
My new favourite pods! Work properly in the machine unlike the Tesco finest ones (which do taste great), and taste strong with great flavour
Good: compostable; bad: do not work
I bought these because they are compostable - a great idea! But that's about the only positive thing I can say about the pods. The coffee has a nice taste, yet is incredibly weak - especially for an "Intenso". I might have accepted that - but the pods do not work correctly in my machine. The water only drips through, one drop at a time, with a small splash at the end. I do not know how this is possible, but in the end in my cup there is only half the usual volume after a lot more time. Will never buy these again.