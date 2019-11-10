By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lavazza Eco Caps Lungo Intenso 10 Capsules 53G

Write a review
Lavazza Eco Caps Lungo Intenso 10 Capsules 53G
£ 3.00
£5.67/100g

Product Description

  • 10 capsules of roasted ground coffee.
  • Eco Caps Compostable* technology
  • *Compostable Capsules certified EN 13432:2002 for industrial composting by Tüv Austria.
  • An Intense Coffee with an aftertaste of precious dry fruits and chocolate notes.
  • The new compostable capsules, made with airtight technology, preserve the aroma and guarantee an authentic coffee for the best in-cup result.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Origin of coffee: non-EU.
  • 110ml lungo
  • Pack size: 53g

Information

Storage

Best before: see on the bottom.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Number of uses

10 Count

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Net Contents

53g ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

New favourite pods

5 stars

My new favourite pods! Work properly in the machine unlike the Tesco finest ones (which do taste great), and taste strong with great flavour

Good: compostable; bad: do not work

1 stars

I bought these because they are compostable - a great idea! But that's about the only positive thing I can say about the pods. The coffee has a nice taste, yet is incredibly weak - especially for an "Intenso". I might have accepted that - but the pods do not work correctly in my machine. The water only drips through, one drop at a time, with a small splash at the end. I do not know how this is possible, but in the end in my cup there is only half the usual volume after a lot more time. Will never buy these again.

