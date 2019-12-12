Dr. Oetker 6 Unicorn & Rainbow Birthday Candles
New
Product Description
- 6 Mixed Unicorn & Rainbow Candles
- Established over 100 years ago in Germany, Dr. Oetker has developed ahead of the industry and enjoys a reputation as one of the most trusted food brands internationally.
- Starting with our Baking Powder measured sachets, the company has gone from strength to strength, playing a key role in all aspects of baking - from the raising agents, icings and decorations. We're always here to inspire, educate and entertain so you can get the best baking feeling.
- Perfect for your little princess' birthday!
- This 6 pack of candles features both unicorns and rainbows for a truly magical day
- Pair with our Dr. Oetker Unicorn Sprinkles and Wafers for a totally Unicorn cake!
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Get Baking!
- Firmly push the candles into a flat area of the cake before lighting.
- Keep candles at least 1cm (0.5 inch) apart.
- Please note candles do drip wax.
Warnings
- WARNING!
- Retain this information.
- Ensure the sticks do not come into contact with any flames and remove before serving.
- Candles do drip wax. Store candles out of the reach of children.
- Ensure candles are fully extinguished before disposal.
- Dispose of spent candles safety.
- Not suitable for under 36 months - choking hazard. DO NOT leave children or animals alone near burning candles. DO NOT move the candle or cake when the candle is lit. DO NOT leave candles unattended near or under flammable objects or in a draught.
Name and address
- Dr. Oetker (UK) Ltd.,
- 4600 Park Approach,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8GB,
- UK.
Lower age limit
36 Months
Safety information
