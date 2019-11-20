Alpro Greek Style Vanilla Yogurt 400G

The best non-dairy yogurt there is!
One of the nicest, creamiest non-dairy yogurts I've tasted. I can't recommend it enough - just delicious.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 321 kJ / 76 kcal
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (13.9%)), Sugar, Stabiliser (Pectins), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Sea Salt, Vanilla Powder (0.02%), Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other Natural Flavours, Carrot Extract, Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.
Made in the EU
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|321 kJ / 76 kcal
|Fat
|2.9 g
|Saturates
|0.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6 g
|Sugars
|6.5 g
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|Protein
|5.1 g
|Salt
|0.24 g
|D
|0.75 µg*
|Riboflavin B2
|0.21 mg*
|B12
|0.38 µg*
|Calcium
|120 mg*
|of which
|-
|Vitamins:
|-
|Minerals:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
