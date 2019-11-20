By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Alpro Greek Style Vanilla Yogurt 400G

5(1)Write a review
Alpro Greek Style Vanilla Yogurt 400G
£ 1.60
£0.40/100g
Product Description

  • Fermented soya product, vanilla, with added calcium and vitamins.
  • ProTerra Certified - Sustainability Non-GMO
  • Choose Greek Style, its smooth and thick texture is blended with delicious vanilla to keep you going through the day.
  • Soya plant-based alternative to Greek style yogurt
  • 100% plant-based
  • High in protein
  • Naturally low in fat
  • Free from dairy and gluten
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Naturally low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (13.9%)), Sugar, Stabiliser (Pectins), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Acidity Regulators (Sodium Citrates, Malic Acid, Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Sea Salt, Vanilla Powder (0.02%), Natural Vanilla Flavouring with other Natural Flavours, Carrot Extract, Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Nuts (no Peanuts)

Storage

Keep refrigerated and use within 5 days of opening. Do not freeze.Best before: see top of pack.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.

Return to

  • Alpro (UK) Ltd,
  • Northants,
  • NN15 5YT.
  • UK 0333 300 0900
  • ROI 1800 992 878
  • info@alprohelpline.co.uk
  • www.alpro.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy321 kJ / 76 kcal
Fat2.9 g
Saturates0.5 g
Carbohydrate6.6 g
Sugars6.5 g
Fibre1.1 g
Protein5.1 g
Salt0.24 g
D0.75 µg*
Riboflavin B20.21 mg*
B120.38 µg*
Calcium120 mg*
of which-
Vitamins:-
Minerals:-
* = 15% of the nutrient reference values-
These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

The best non-dairy yogurt there is!

5 stars

One of the nicest, creamiest non-dairy yogurts I've tasted. I can't recommend it enough - just delicious.

