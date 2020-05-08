Ilchester Applewood Smoked Cheddar 170G
Product Description
- Smoke Flavoured Cheddar Cheese
- Smooth & creamy
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Smoke Flavouring, Paprika
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Best consumed within 3 days of opening and by Best Before date, see front of pack.
Produce of
Produced and packed in the UK
Name and address
- Norseland Ltd,
- Somerton Road,
- Ilchester,
- Somerset,
- BA22 8JL.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|Energy
|1701kJ/410kcal
|Fat
|34.5g
|(of which saturates
|21.6g)
|Carbohydrate
|0.1g
|(of which sugars
|0.1g)
|Protein
|24.9g
|Salt
|1.72g
