Search with a list of items 

Rajah Biryani Masala 80G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Rajah Biryani Masala 80G
£ 1.00
£0.13/10g

Product Description

  • A delicious blend of aromatic spices, herbs and seasoning for the perfect Biryani.
  • A perfect blend of aromatic spices
  • Expertly sourced & selected
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • No preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • Pack size: 80g

Information

Ingredients

Iodised Salt, Ground Coriander, Ground Chilli, Corn Starch, Dehydrated Tomato Powder, Ground Cumin, Ground Turmeric, Ground Cassia, Rice Powder, Refined Sunflower Oil, Ground Caraway, Ground Black Pepper, Ground Clove, Ground Black Cardamom, Ground Green Cardamom, Dehydrated Papaya Powder, Ground Bay Leaf, Ground Ginger, Dehydrated Garlic Powder

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. On opening store in an airtight container.

Produce of

Product of India. Packed in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Westmill,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • EN1 1DZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Westmill,
  • 26 Crown Road,
  • Enfield,
  • EN1 1DZ,
  • UK.
  • www.rajahspices.co.uk

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1094.7 kJ
-262.7 kcal
Fat 9.1g
of which saturates 1.0g
Carbohydrates28.5g
of which sugars 2.8g
Fibre 19.3g
Protein 7.0g
Salt 25.92g

