Maltesers Gift Box 310G

Maltesers Gift Box 310G
£ 3.50
£1.13/100g

  • Milk chocolate (73%) with a honeycombed centre (23%).
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • Fairtrade
  • The lighter way to enjoy chocolate
  • Drumroll please... or just shake the box!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Kosher - KLBD-D
  • Pack size: 310g

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Lactose and Protein from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Milk Fat, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Palm Kernel Oil, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Wheat Gluten, Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Natural Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter, Sugar, Cocoa, Vanilla: traded in compliance with Fairtrade Standards

  • Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Portions per pack: 7, Portion size: 44.2g

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

  • GB: Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Ireland,
  • Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • 1890 812 315

310g ℮

Typical Values/ 100g/ 44.2g (%*)
Energy 2105kJ930kJ (11%)
-503kcal222kcal (11%)
Fat 25g11g (16%)
of which saturates 15g6.7g (34%)
Carbohydrate 62g27g (10%)
of which sugars 53g24g (27%)
Protein 8.1g3.6g (7%)
Salt 0.42g0.18g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/2 000 kcal)--

