Tesco Plant Chef 6 Cumberland Style Bangers 350G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results, grill.

Important

Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Grill

Instructions: Place on a non-stick tray and place under a pre-heated grill for 9 minutes, turning occasionally.

Medium 9 mins



Oven cook

Instructions: Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.

200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14 mins



Shallow Fry

Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add bangers to pan and fry for 10-12 minutes, turning frequently.

Medium 10-12 mins

