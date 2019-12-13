By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Plant Chef 6 Cumberland Style Bangers 350G

3(54)Write a review
Tesco Plant Chef 6 Cumberland Style Bangers 350G
£ 2.20
£6.29/kg
2 bangers
  • Energy841kJ 201kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars2.9g
    3%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 713kJ / 170kcal

Product Description

  • Gluten free roasted mushrooms, roasted onion, rice flour, pea protein, vegetable suet and seasoning filled into casings.
  • Packed with roasted mushrooms, pea protein and classic seasonings
  • Packed with roasted mushrooms, pea protein and classic seasonings
  • The Plant Chef - Derek Sarno - is the culinary talent transforming crowd-pleasing classics into 100% plant-based dishes with big, bold flavours that pack a tasty punch.
  • D. Sarno
  • 100% plant based
  • Packed with roasted mushrooms, pea protein and classic seasonings
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 350g
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Roasted Mushroom (18%), Roasted Onion, Rice Flour, Palm Oil, Textured Pea Protein (5%), Pea Protein (3%), Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose, Sodium Alginate, Konjac Gum, Glycerol, Guar Gum), Dextrose, Salt, Parsley, Sunflower Oil, Flavouring, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Bamboo Fibre, Mace, Emulsifier (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Potato Dextrin, Maize Dextrin, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Dried Onion.

Allergy Information

  • Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, grill.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: Place on a non-stick tray and place under a pre-heated grill for 9 minutes, turning occasionally.
Medium 9 mins

Oven cook
Instructions: Pan fry on a medium heat in a little oil for 2 minutes to caramelise. Transfer onto a non-stick baking tray and place in a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes, turning halfway during cooking.
200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 14 mins

Shallow Fry
Instructions: Heat a little oil in a frying pan until hot. Add bangers to pan and fry for 10-12 minutes, turning frequently.
Medium 10-12 mins

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Number of uses

Pack contains 3 servings

Recycling info

Tray. Check Locally Sleeve. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 bangers (118g**)
Energy713kJ / 170kcal841kJ / 201kcal
Fat7.5g8.8g
Saturates3.8g4.5g
Carbohydrate15.6g18.4g
Sugars2.4g2.9g
Fibre3.0g3.5g
Protein8.6g10.2g
Salt1.3g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions, 400g typically weighs 353g.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

54 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

Help other customers like you

Steer clear !

1 stars

Plastic casing which was terrible and had to pick out from each mouthful. Binned most of them . Vile.

Nice filling with really bad plastic casing

2 stars

Liked the sausage filling but the plastic casing is ridiculous. These sausages shouldn't have made it to market with this casing. Improve the casing and bring back. This is the only product I've really disliked from the plant chef range.

yuck

1 stars

A herby mush, could not finish one, I binned them. Waste of money. I can do better, they taste awful.

Really loved these

5 stars

I guess it depends on what you are looking for in a "pretend" sausage but I just loved these! I fried them (first-time try) and I thought they were light, tasty and the fact they are gluten-free is wonderful, unlike Quorn products.I would eat these every week and will certainly buy them again

Inedible

1 stars

Plasticky casings that melted off and burnt in the frying pan making me doublecheck it wasn’t packaging I’d neglected to remove. Horrible soft mushy texture and flavour that actually had the two of us both spitting it back out, which is rare! Horrible enough for me to actually log in and review them! Hope this feedback helps.

plastic casing on the sausages?? or what is it??!!

2 stars

These sausages seem to have a plastic casing on the sausages themselves...fell apart as I tried to pan fry them as I wanted to use them as recipes suggests for Carls all change casserole...no warning no 'don't worry these casings dissolve/cook it'll be fine' they fell apart into mush....sadly did not do the recipe as meat free sausages could not be used. (and the recipe says 8 sausages and there are only 6 in a pack....!)

Delicious!

5 stars

Delicious! Best vegan sausages we've ever had. Don't look that appetising pre and during cooking but when caramelized on the hob, very tasty.

There's far better vegan sausages out there

1 stars

A huge disappointment - was super excited to try these as I usually have to make the trip to another supermarket purely to buy their mushroom sausages as they are by far the best vegan sausages on the market and was hoping I wouldn't have to anymore. These however, were super mushy with a weird chemically taste and the skin was disgusting. I tried cooking them several ways and they just would not cook right. Hopefully these don't put people off trying other vegan sausages as there is far far better out there.

Gross!!

2 stars

I was eating this, I genuinely googled to check if I'd removed all the packaging 😂 confident that I didn't, but the casing are the weirdest most plastic-y looking things going!!

my new fav sausages

5 stars

These are my new favourite sausages - better than any meat sausage, in my opinion! Juicy and well seasoned with a rich flavour.

1-10 of 54 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Haricot Beans In Water 400G

£ 0.55
£2.35/kg

Offer

Tesco Butternut Squash Chunks 500G

£ 1.40
£2.80/kg

Tesco Mango Chutney 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Tesco Italian Chopped Tomatoes 400G

£ 0.35
£0.88/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here