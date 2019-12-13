Tesco Plant Chef 6 Cumberland Style Bangers 350G

Steer clear !
Plastic casing which was terrible and had to pick out from each mouthful. Binned most of them . Vile.
Nice filling with really bad plastic casing
Liked the sausage filling but the plastic casing is ridiculous. These sausages shouldn't have made it to market with this casing. Improve the casing and bring back. This is the only product I've really disliked from the plant chef range.
yuck
A herby mush, could not finish one, I binned them. Waste of money. I can do better, they taste awful.
Really loved these
I guess it depends on what you are looking for in a "pretend" sausage but I just loved these! I fried them (first-time try) and I thought they were light, tasty and the fact they are gluten-free is wonderful, unlike Quorn products.I would eat these every week and will certainly buy them again
Inedible
Plasticky casings that melted off and burnt in the frying pan making me doublecheck it wasn’t packaging I’d neglected to remove. Horrible soft mushy texture and flavour that actually had the two of us both spitting it back out, which is rare! Horrible enough for me to actually log in and review them! Hope this feedback helps.
plastic casing on the sausages?? or what is it??!!
These sausages seem to have a plastic casing on the sausages themselves...fell apart as I tried to pan fry them as I wanted to use them as recipes suggests for Carls all change casserole...no warning no 'don't worry these casings dissolve/cook it'll be fine' they fell apart into mush....sadly did not do the recipe as meat free sausages could not be used. (and the recipe says 8 sausages and there are only 6 in a pack....!)
Delicious!
Delicious! Best vegan sausages we've ever had. Don't look that appetising pre and during cooking but when caramelized on the hob, very tasty.
There's far better vegan sausages out there
A huge disappointment - was super excited to try these as I usually have to make the trip to another supermarket purely to buy their mushroom sausages as they are by far the best vegan sausages on the market and was hoping I wouldn't have to anymore. These however, were super mushy with a weird chemically taste and the skin was disgusting. I tried cooking them several ways and they just would not cook right. Hopefully these don't put people off trying other vegan sausages as there is far far better out there.
Gross!!
I was eating this, I genuinely googled to check if I'd removed all the packaging 😂 confident that I didn't, but the casing are the weirdest most plastic-y looking things going!!
my new fav sausages
These are my new favourite sausages - better than any meat sausage, in my opinion! Juicy and well seasoned with a rich flavour.