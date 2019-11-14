By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pepsi Max 330Ml 30 Pack

Pepsi Max 330Ml 30 Pack
£ 7.50
£0.08/100ml
Per 330ml:
  • Energy7kJ 1kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2kJ/0.4kcal

Product Description

  • Carbonated Low Calorie Cola Flavoured Soft Drink with Sweeteners
  • Contains a Source of Phenylalanine.
  • This pack is intended to be sold as one complete unit.
  • Maximum Taste, No sugar - The long lasting hit of caramel and vanilla and the intense taste of a regular Pepsi all with no sugar
  • Pack size: 9900ml
  • No sugar
  • Low calorie

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Colour (Caramel E150d), Sweeteners (Aspartame, Acesulfame K), Acids (Phosphoric Acid, Citric Acid), Flavourings (Including Caffeine), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Best Before End - See Base of Cans.

Produce of

Made in GB

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled.

Number of uses

Pack contains 30 servings of 330ml

Warnings

  • CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

Recycling info

Packing. Recycle with carrier bags at larger stores - Not at Kerbside

Distributor address

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Britvic Soft Drinks Ltd.,
  • Hemel Hempstead,
  • HP2 4TZ,
  • UK.
  • www.pepsi.co.uk

Net Contents

30 x 330ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 330ml
Energy 2kJ/0.4kcal7kJ/1kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which Saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrate 0g0g
of which Sugars 0g0g
Protein 0g0g
Salt 0g0g
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
Pack contains 30 Servings of 330ml--

Safety information

CAUTION: PRESSURISED CONTAINER, HANDLE WITH CARE.

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

5 stars

Great Value For Money

5 stars

Great Value For Money

4 stars

Good offer "Bring it back"

4 stars

Good value so much so they’ve stopped selling them!

5 stars

Good for the price

5 stars

Good for the price

