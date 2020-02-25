By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Greene King Ice Breaker Pale Ale 330Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Greene King Ice Breaker Pale Ale 330Ml
£ 1.70
£5.16/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Pale Ale
  • Unfiltered Refreshment
  • Greene King has opened its doors to new industry talent. Under the tutelage of Ross, the world's youngest Master Brewer, our apprentices were given the freedom to break the boundaries of brewing at Greene King, creating this easy drinking unfiltered pale ale, bursting with fruity hop aroma.
  • Created by our apprentice brewers unbottling potential
  • Pack size: 330ML

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Malted Barley & Wheat

Alcohol Units

1.5

ABV

4.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

For Best Before End, See Neck.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • Greene King,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.

Return to

  • Greene King,
  • Bury St Edmunds,
  • Suffolk,
  • IP33 1QT,
  • England.
  • www.greenekingbrewery.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

330ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Closed Cup Mushrooms 300G

£ 0.95
£3.17/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here