By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Mary Berry's Blue Cheese Dressing 235Ml

1(1)Write a review
Mary Berry's Blue Cheese Dressing 235Ml
£ 2.40
£1.03/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • A dressing made with rapeseed oil, red wine vinegar and blue cheese.
  • Find us on Facebook
  • Recipes to inspire
  • Contains no artificial colours, flavourings or preservatives
  • Pack size: 235ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Blue Cheese (Milk) (4%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Puree, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Blue Cheese Flavouring, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.

Preparation and Usage

  • Recipe Tip
  • As well as using over your favourite salad, why not drizzle over cauliflower, top with breadcrumbs and bake.
  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Approx. 11 servings per pack

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Distributor address

  • RH Amar,
  • Turnpike Way,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 3TF.

Return to

  • For more inspiration go to: www.maryberrysfoods.co.uk or email us at: info@maryberrysfoods.co.uk
  • RH Amar,
  • Turnpike Way,
  • High Wycombe,
  • HP12 3TF.

Net Contents

235ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 20ml serving
Energy 1443kJ /289kJ /
-349kcal70kcal
Fat 33g6.6g
of which saturates 3.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate 10.4g2.1g
of which sugars 8.7g1.7g
Fibre 0.2g0g
Protein 2.0g0.4g
Salt 1.5g0.3g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Awful

1 stars

Awful, give me Newmans own anytime. Bought it because Newmans wasn't available. Certainly no substitute.

Helpful little swaps

Mary Berrys Light Salad Dressing 235Ml

£ 2.40
£1.03/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here