Mary Berry's Blue Cheese Dressing 235Ml

Awful
Awful, give me Newmans own anytime. Bought it because Newmans wasn't available. Certainly no substitute.
Water, Rapeseed Oil, Red Wine Vinegar, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Blue Cheese (Milk) (4%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Puree, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Blue Cheese Flavouring, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and consume within 4 weeks.
Approx. 11 servings per pack
235ml ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 20ml serving
|Energy
|1443kJ /
|289kJ /
|-
|349kcal
|70kcal
|Fat
|33g
|6.6g
|of which saturates
|3.7g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|2.1g
|of which sugars
|8.7g
|1.7g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0g
|Protein
|2.0g
|0.4g
|Salt
|1.5g
|0.3g
