Yorkshire Tea Malty Biscuit Brew 40 Tea Bags 112G

4(4)Write a review
£ 2.30
£2.06/100g

Product Description

  • Black tea with natural flavouring
  • Find out more at www.yorkshiretea.co.uk
  • We are a member of Ethical Tea Partnership
  • A proper biscuit brew
  • Here's a miraculous tea that tastes like biscuits - because when those two flavours combine, the resulting deliciousness creates a wave of happiness big enough to power an entire human being! It's a magical mug of biscuity goodness that doesn't get crumbs on your jumper.
  • Average contents: 40 tea bags

By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire

  • Tastes like tea and biscuits
  • Pack size: 112g

Information

Ingredients

Black Tea*, Natural Flavouring (3%), *Rainforest Alliance Certified™

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before end, see top of pack.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Brewing Instructions
  • 100°c + 4-5 mins
  • Enjoy with or without milk.

Number of uses

40 Count

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Taylors of Harrogate,
  • North Yorkshire,
  • HG2 7LD,
  • England.

Return to

  • Our Proper Brew Promise
  • We've put a lot of love into making this tea, so it matters to us that you enjoy it. If anything's not up to scratch, call us on 0800 328 1886 or email hello@yorkshiretea.co.uk and we'll put it right.
Net Contents

112g ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Not overly impressed.

2 stars

Not a fan of this one. To me it tastes like it's been made with tinned evaporated milk instead of ordinary milk. I didn't really get the malted taste either, but it definitely tastes different to plain tea. It gave me a bit of a stomach ache too.

Amazing tea and no biscuit required!!!!!

5 stars

This tea is amazing - it tastes and smells like you've dunked your malted milk biscuits into the tea! There's no sweetners so calorie free, it's simply the tea leaves and flavouring. This is a game changer for me as I won't actually have to eat the biscuits!!!! great for your waistline or anyone on Slimming World or WW - well done Yorkshire Tea

Biscuits and tea, without the calories!

5 stars

Really good! Taste like tea does after you’ve dunked a packet of biscuits in it, but without all the bits at the bottom... and without the calories -win, win!

Tastes just like a nice biscuit.

5 stars

Tastes just like a nice biscuit.

