Yorkshire Tea Malty Biscuit Brew 40 Tea Bags 112G

Not overly impressed.
Not a fan of this one. To me it tastes like it's been made with tinned evaporated milk instead of ordinary milk. I didn't really get the malted taste either, but it definitely tastes different to plain tea. It gave me a bit of a stomach ache too.
Amazing tea and no biscuit required!!!!!
This tea is amazing - it tastes and smells like you've dunked your malted milk biscuits into the tea! There's no sweetners so calorie free, it's simply the tea leaves and flavouring. This is a game changer for me as I won't actually have to eat the biscuits!!!! great for your waistline or anyone on Slimming World or WW - well done Yorkshire Tea
Biscuits and tea, without the calories!
Really good! Taste like tea does after you’ve dunked a packet of biscuits in it, but without all the bits at the bottom... and without the calories -win, win!
Tastes just like a nice biscuit.
