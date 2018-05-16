John West Tuna Steak In Sunflower Oil 3 X 110G

Product Description
- Tuna steak with a little sunflower oil
- Track Your Pot
- 100% Traceable
- No drain
- Ready to eat
- Naturally high in protein
- Resealable fridge friendly pots
- Easy peel foil lid
- Lasting freshness
- Perfect in a salad
- Great on a baked potato
- Pack size: 330g
Information
Ingredients
Tuna (93%), Sunflower Oil, Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish
Storage
Before Opening: Store in a cool dry place or store directly in fridge.After Opening: Replace lid and keep in the fridge for up to 2 days. For Best Before End: See Base of Pack.
Produce of
Produced in Seychelles (FC01)
Warnings
- ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN
Name and address
- Produced for:
- John West Foods,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP.
- John West Ireland,
- 14 Classon House,
Return to
- John West Foods,
- Liverpool,
- L3 1BP.
- John West Ireland,
- 14 Classon House,
- Dundrum Business Park,
- Dundrum,
- D14.
- Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com
Net Contents
3 x 110g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|701 kJ/167 kcal
|Fat
|5.5 g
|(of which saturates)
|(0.8 g)
|Carbohydrate
|0.0 g
|(of which sugars)
|(0.0 g)
|Protein
|29.0 g
|Salt
|1.0 g
Safety information
