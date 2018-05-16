By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
John West Tuna Steak In Sunflower Oil 3 X 110G

John West Tuna Steak In Sunflower Oil 3 X 110G
£ 5.00
£1.52/100g

Product Description

  • Tuna steak with a little sunflower oil
  • Track Your Pot
  • 100% Traceable
  • john-west.com
  • No drain
  • Ready to eat
  • Naturally high in protein
  • Resealable fridge friendly pots
  • Easy peel foil lid
  • Lasting freshness
  • Perfect in a salad
  • Great on a baked potato
  • Pack size: 330g
  • Naturally high in protein

Information

Ingredients

Tuna (93%), Sunflower Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Fish

Storage

Before Opening: Store in a cool dry place or store directly in fridge.After Opening: Replace lid and keep in the fridge for up to 2 days. For Best Before End: See Base of Pack.

Produce of

Produced in Seychelles (FC01)

Warnings

  • ALTHOUGH CARE IS TAKEN WHEN PREPARING OUR FISH, SOME BONES MAY REMAIN

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • John West Foods,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP.
  • John West Ireland,
  • 14 Classon House,

Return to

  • John West Foods,
  • Liverpool,
  • L3 1BP.
  • John West Ireland,
  • 14 Classon House,
  • Dundrum Business Park,
  • Dundrum,
  • D14.
  • Drop us a line at ahoy-there@john-west.com

Net Contents

3 x 110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 701 kJ/167 kcal
Fat 5.5 g
(of which saturates) (0.8 g)
Carbohydrate 0.0 g
(of which sugars) (0.0 g)
Protein 29.0 g
Salt 1.0 g

Safety information

