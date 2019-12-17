By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Birds Eye Perfectly Baked 2 Salmon Fillets Lemon & Dill Sauce 260G

3.5(6)Write a review
Birds Eye Perfectly Baked 2 Salmon Fillets Lemon & Dill Sauce 260G
£ 3.50
£13.47/kg

Offer

Per portion (138g) oven baked provides:
  • Energy889kJ 213kcal
    11%
  • Fat13g
    19%
  • Saturates5.6g
    28%
  • Sugars<0.5g
    <1%
  • Salt0.73g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy As Sold 100g Provides:

Product Description

  • Wild pink salmon fillets with a lemon and dill sauce.
  • For sustainable tomorrow
  • Making a difference with responsibly sourced and prepared food every day
  • birdseye.co.uk/our-sustainable-path
  • No prep, no fuss perfect bake bag
  • Cook in 4 mins
  • Made with 100% fish fillet
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Pack size: 260g

Information

Ingredients

Wild Pink Salmon (Fish) (83%), Water, Palm Kernel Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Butter (Milk), Dill, Salt, Rice Starch, Natural Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)#, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Spices, Fish Gelatine, Lemon Extract, #Lecithin is used to help the Sauce Blend with the Fish Juices on cooking, it is a natural material found in many traditional food ingredients

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Wheat and Mustard

Storage

Store in a freezer at -18°C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To Serve: Remove the bag from the oven/microwave, shake gently.
Tear or cut the end of the bag with scissors.
Be careful! The bag and contents will be very hot.
Fish comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes, and so do ovens and microwaves, so while you'll always get a tasty fish dish the shape of fillet and sauce quantity may also vary.
Please ensure food is cooked until piping hot.
These instructions are guidelines only.
Do Not refreeze after defrosting.

Oven cook
Instructions: Tastiest when Oven Baked Straight from the Freezer.
Pre-heat the oven 190°C, Fan 170°C, Gas Mark 5 25 mins
Place the bag containing the fish on a baking tray in the middle of the oven.
Do not pierce the bag.
Cook for the required time.
Two or more portions may require longer time.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,

Return to

  • Careline information...
  • Call us free on 0800 33 22 77 Mon - Fri 8am to 6pm
  • ROI: Callsave 1850 298 398
  • Birds Eye Limited,
  • Freepost ADM3939,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YS.
  • www.birdseye.co.uk
  • Birds Eye Ireland,
  • Monread Rd,
  • Naas,
  • Co. Kildare,

Net Contents

260g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs Sold 100g Provides:Per Portion (138g) Oven Baked Provides:
Energy - kJ633kJ889kJ
- kcal152kcal213kcal
Fat 9.3g13g
- of which Saturates 4.1g5.6g
Carbohydrate <0.5g<0.5g
- of which Sugars <0.5g<0.5g
Fibre <0.5g<0.5g
Protein 17g24g
Salt 0.53g0.73g

Safety information

View more safety information

Although great care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Used to be great

4 stars

I've purchased these a number of times, and until recently have been pleased with them. They taste great; the salmon doesn't dry out and the sauce, although rather runny, is flavourful. What I also found was that the cook-in-the-bag method promised easy and mess-free cooking... at least it did in the past. I've always microwaved them, but since purchasing a new microwave I've had the bag seal burst every time! I even tried reducing the power (it used to cook fine in a 600W machine, so I dropped my 800W to 640W) and altered the timings accordingly. Nope, still burst, leaving me with an unwanted spill to mop up before it dried on. It's a shame that something so small can spoil the enjoyment of what is otherwise a fantastic product.

Good but I can’t get it anymore.

4 stars

I like this product and have been buying it for a long time, but it seems to have disappeared from Tesco Dedworth store. Will it be coming back, as there doesn’t seem to be a similar alternative?

Disappointing

2 stars

Although easy to cook, the sauce was too watery and had no taste. Very disappointing.

Very disappointing

1 stars

Inspirations -Salmon with lemon and dill. Sound's great but really tastless - it really was so bland and such a disappointment.

Very tasty..

5 stars

The salmon was really tasty. Love the blend of Lemon and Dill. Will definitely buy again.

GREAT FROM THE OVEN OR MICROWAVE

5 stars

I BUY THESE EVERY WEEK AS THEY ARE UTTERLY DELICIOUS AND CAN BE INCORPORATED INTO MY SLIMMING WORLD PLAN AS THEY ARE SYN FREE!! MY DAD ALSO GETS THESE FOR MY MUM AS SHE LOVES THEM.

Usually bought next

Birds Eye Perfectly Baked 2 Cod Fillets Tomato Rosemary Sauce 260G

£ 3.50
£13.47/kg

Offer

Tesco Baby Potatoes With Herb Butter 360G

£ 1.00
£2.78/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Baby Potatoes 750G

£ 1.50
£2.00/kg

Birds Eye Perfectly Baked 2 Haddock Fillets White Wine & Onion Sauce 260G

£ 3.50
£13.47/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here