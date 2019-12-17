Birds Eye Perfectly Baked 2 Salmon Fillets Lemon & Dill Sauce 260G

Used to be great
I've purchased these a number of times, and until recently have been pleased with them. They taste great; the salmon doesn't dry out and the sauce, although rather runny, is flavourful. What I also found was that the cook-in-the-bag method promised easy and mess-free cooking... at least it did in the past. I've always microwaved them, but since purchasing a new microwave I've had the bag seal burst every time! I even tried reducing the power (it used to cook fine in a 600W machine, so I dropped my 800W to 640W) and altered the timings accordingly. Nope, still burst, leaving me with an unwanted spill to mop up before it dried on. It's a shame that something so small can spoil the enjoyment of what is otherwise a fantastic product.
Good but I can’t get it anymore.
I like this product and have been buying it for a long time, but it seems to have disappeared from Tesco Dedworth store. Will it be coming back, as there doesn’t seem to be a similar alternative?
Disappointing
Although easy to cook, the sauce was too watery and had no taste. Very disappointing.
Very disappointing
Inspirations -Salmon with lemon and dill. Sound's great but really tastless - it really was so bland and such a disappointment.
Very tasty..
The salmon was really tasty. Love the blend of Lemon and Dill. Will definitely buy again.
GREAT FROM THE OVEN OR MICROWAVE
I BUY THESE EVERY WEEK AS THEY ARE UTTERLY DELICIOUS AND CAN BE INCORPORATED INTO MY SLIMMING WORLD PLAN AS THEY ARE SYN FREE!! MY DAD ALSO GETS THESE FOR MY MUM AS SHE LOVES THEM.