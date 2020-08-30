Lindt Milk And White Chocolate Snowflake 20G
Product Description
- Milk chocolate with a creamy double milk filling (45%)
- Lindt Sustainability
- www.lindt.com
- Lindt & Sprüngli - Cocoa Farming Program
- Pack size: 20G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder (18%), Anhydrous Milk Fat (9%), Cocoa Mass, Skim Milk Powder (3%), Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.
Allergy Information
- May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.
Name and address
- Manufactured By:
- Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
- 52072 Aachen,
- Germany.
Importer address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.,
- 4 Bree Street,
- Cape Town,
- 8001,
- ZA.
Distributor address
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middx,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
- 4 New Square,
- Feltham,
- Middx,
- TW14 8HA.
- Republic of Ireland:
- PO BOX 13038,
- Dublin 18.
- www.lindt.com
Net Contents
20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2441 kJ /
|-
|586 kcal
|Fat
|39 g
|- of which saturates
|24 g
|Carbohydrate
|52 g
|- of which sugars
|51 g
|Protein
|6.3 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
