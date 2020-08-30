By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lindt Milk And White Chocolate Snowflake 20G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lindt Milk And White Chocolate Snowflake 20G
£ 0.60
£3.00/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Milk chocolate with a creamy double milk filling (45%)
  • Lindt Sustainability
  • www.lindt.com
  • Lindt & Sprüngli - Cocoa Farming Program
  • Pack size: 20G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder (18%), Anhydrous Milk Fat (9%), Cocoa Mass, Skim Milk Powder (3%), Lactose, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Barley Malt Extract, Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains: Cocoa solids: 30% min., Milk Solids: 14% min.

Allergy Information

  • May contain Hazelnuts, Almonds and other Nuts.

Name and address

  • Manufactured By:
  • Lindt & Sprüngli GmbH,
  • 52072 Aachen,
  • Germany.

Importer address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd.,
  • 4 Bree Street,
  • Cape Town,
  • 8001,
  • ZA.

Distributor address

  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Lindt & Sprüngli (UK) Ltd.,
  • 4 New Square,
  • Feltham,
  • Middx,
  • TW14 8HA.
  • Republic of Ireland:
  • PO BOX 13038,
  • Dublin 18.
  • www.lindt.com

Net Contents

20g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy2441 kJ /
-586 kcal
Fat39 g
- of which saturates24 g
Carbohydrate52 g
- of which sugars51 g
Protein6.3 g
Salt0.22 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Usually bought next

Lindt Teddy Bear 10G

£ 0.60
£6.00/100g

Offer

Cadbury Chocolate Mousse Snowman 30G

£ 0.60
£2.00/100g

Offer

Smarties Giant Tube 130G

£ 1.00
£0.77/100g

Maltesers Merryteaser Reindeer 29G

£ 0.60
£2.07/100g

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here