By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Guardium Acid Reflux Tablets 20Mg 7 Pack

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Guardium Acid Reflux Tablets 20Mg 7 Pack
£ 5.25
£0.75/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Acid Reflux Control 20mg Gastro Resistant Tablets
  • Esomeprazole
  • About this Product
  • Guardium Acid Reflux Control 20mg Gastro Resistant Tablets is for short-term treatment of heartburn and acid reflux in adults aged 18 and over.
  • Lasts 24 hours
  • One tablet daily
  • Treats heartburn & acid reflux

Information

Ingredients

Each Tablet contains 20mg Esomeprazole (as Esomeprazole Magnesium), Also contains Sucrose and Lactose, See enclosed leaflet for further information

Storage

Store in the original package in order to protect from light and moisture.

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use
  • For oral use. Swallow the tablets whole with a glass of water. Do not crush or chew. Read the package leaflet before use.
  • Adults aged 18 and over: Take one tablet once a day. It may take 2-3 days for the tablets to have full effect.
  • Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
  • Please read the enclosed leaflet carefully before use.

Warnings

  • WARNINGS:
  • Do not use:
  • If you are allergic to esomeprazole or any of the ingredients (see leaflet for further information).
  • Talk to your doctor or pharmacist if:
  • You are taking any medicines listed in the leaflet
  • You are over 55 and have new or recently changed reflux symptoms.
  • If your symptoms worsen or do not improve after taking this medicine for 14 days in a row, contact your doctor.
  • KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN

Name and address

  • MA Holder:
  • Torrent Pharma (UK) Ltd,
  • Unit 4,
  • Charlwood Court,
  • County Oak Way,
  • Crawley,

Distributor address

  • RB UK Commercial Ltd,
  • 103-105 Bath Road,
  • Slough,
  • SL1 3UH,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

7 x Tablets

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNINGS: Do not use: If you are allergic to esomeprazole or any of the ingredients (see leaflet for further information). Talk to your doctor or pharmacist if: You are taking any medicines listed in the leaflet You are over 55 and have new or recently changed reflux symptoms. If your symptoms worsen or do not improve after taking this medicine for 14 days in a row, contact your doctor. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product!

5 stars

Great product!

Usually bought next

Tesco Soft Regular Tissues 72S

£ 1.00
£1.39/100sheet

Tesco Tie Top Bin Bags 50L X 20 Pack

£ 2.25
£0.11/each

Relonchem Paracetamol 500Mg Capsules 16S

£ 0.65
£0.04/each

Anadin Ultra Caps 200Mg 16S

£ 3.00
£0.19/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here