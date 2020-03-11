Guardium Acid Reflux Tablets 20Mg 7 Pack

Great product!
Each Tablet contains 20mg Esomeprazole (as Esomeprazole Magnesium), Also contains Sucrose and Lactose, See enclosed leaflet for further information
Store in the original package in order to protect from light and moisture.
18 Years
7 x Tablets
WARNINGS: Do not use: If you are allergic to esomeprazole or any of the ingredients (see leaflet for further information). Talk to your doctor or pharmacist if: You are taking any medicines listed in the leaflet You are over 55 and have new or recently changed reflux symptoms. If your symptoms worsen or do not improve after taking this medicine for 14 days in a row, contact your doctor. KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN
