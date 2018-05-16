Good4u Protein Salad Topper Garlic & Herb 125G

Product Description
- Garlic & Herb Roasted Seeds with Crunchy Peas and Edamame
- Consume as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
- For more about the range and delicious recipe ideas go to www.good4u.co/saladtopper.
- More importantly, we'd love to hear your feedback, ideas and recipes also so get in touch on social!
- Our Promise
- Honest & healthy
- Functional
- Great taste
- Deliciously Crunchy
- Pumpkin Seeds, Green Peas, Sunflower Seeds, Edamame
- High in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
- Discover Our Salad Topper Range
- At Good4U, making healthy, functional foods is our passion! Ever since we launched our Super Sprouts way back in 2004 we've endeavoured to 'Make Salad Great Again!' We've developed our Salad Topper range to build taste, texture and functionality into your salad.
- Not Yet Recycled
- 100% natural
- Crunchy & aromatic
- Roasted seeds with peas and edamame
- Feel the benefit
- No added sugar
- High protein and fibre
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 150G
- High protein
- High fibre
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Roasted Green Peas, Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Roasted Edamame Beans (Soya), Garlic Powder (2%), Chicory Root Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Cider Vinegar, Onion Powder, Salt, Ground Rosemary, Ground Thyme, White Pepper
Allergy Information
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.Reseal to keep crunchy.
Produce of
Produced in Ireland
Preparation and Usage
- Great Creative
- Create Amazing Salads
- Try us in
- Sandwiches, Pasta Sauces, Soups, Curries, Stir Fries, Ramen, Stews, Chillies, Wraps
Number of uses
Warnings
- IMPORTANT
- Small children may choke on seeds. This product may contain natural materials such as husk and stalk.
Name and address
Return to
- Good4U,
- Finisklin Business Park,
- Sligo,
- Ireland.
- www.good4u.co
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|25g
|Energy
|2077kJ
|519kJ
|-
|499kcal
|125kcal
|Fat
|30g
|7.5g
|of which saturates
|4.1g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|24g
|6.0g
|of which sugars
|2.1g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|15g
|3.8g
|Protein
|25g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.75g
|0.2g
|Pack contains 5 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
IMPORTANT Small children may choke on seeds. This product may contain natural materials such as husk and stalk.
