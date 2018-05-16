By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Good4u Protein Salad Topper Garlic & Herb 125G

Product Description

  • Garlic & Herb Roasted Seeds with Crunchy Peas and Edamame
  • Consume as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
  • Pumpkin Seeds, Green Peas, Sunflower Seeds, Edamame
  • High in protein which contributes to a growth in muscle mass.
Information

Ingredients

Roasted Green Peas, Roasted Sunflower Seeds, Roasted Pumpkin Seeds, Roasted Edamame Beans (Soya), Garlic Powder (2%), Chicory Root Fibre, Rapeseed Oil, Cider Vinegar, Onion Powder, Salt, Ground Rosemary, Ground Thyme, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Reseal to keep crunchy.

Produce of

Produced in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Great Creative
  • Create Amazing Salads
  • Try us in
  • Sandwiches, Pasta Sauces, Soups, Curries, Stir Fries, Ramen, Stews, Chillies, Wraps

Number of uses

Pack contains 5 servings

Warnings

  • IMPORTANT
  • Small children may choke on seeds. This product may contain natural materials such as husk and stalk.

Name and address

  • Good4U,
  • Finisklin Business Park,
  • Sligo,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • Good4U,
  • Finisklin Business Park,
  • Sligo,
  • Ireland.
  • www.good4u.co

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g25g
Energy 2077kJ519kJ
-499kcal125kcal
Fat 30g7.5g
of which saturates 4.1g1.0g
Carbohydrate 24g6.0g
of which sugars 2.1g0.5g
Fibre 15g3.8g
Protein 25g6.2g
Salt 0.75g0.2g
Pack contains 5 servings--

Safety information

IMPORTANT Small children may choke on seeds. This product may contain natural materials such as husk and stalk.

