Maggi Halal Chicken Flavoured Bouillon 21G
Product Description
- Halal Chicken Flavour Stock Cubes
- Halal
- Pack size: 504g
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Palm Oil (Palm Oil, Antioxidant (Soya Lecithin)), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium L-Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotides), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Onion, Yeast Extract, Herbs and Spices (Parsley, Fenugreek, Caraway, Coriander), Colours (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel, Turmeric), Maltodextrin
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg and Milk
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: see side of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Dissolve 1 cube in 1 pint of boiling water and stir well. Enjoy your Maggi® Seasoning as part of a balanced diet and lifestyle.
Number of uses
Contains 48 cubes
Net Contents
24 x 21g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g:
|Per 140ml serving**:
|Energy:
|1373kJ/ 331kcal
|36kJ/ 9kcal
|Fat:
|26.7g
|0.7g
|of which saturates:
|18.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate:
|10.2g
|0.3g
|of which sugars:
|3.7g
|0.1g
|Fibre:
|0.9g
|Trace
|Protein:
|12.0g
|0.3g
|Salt:
|48.03g
|1.24g
|**Based on 1 cube in 560ml water
