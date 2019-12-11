By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Maggi Halal Chicken Flavoured Bouillon 21G

Maggi Halal Chicken Flavoured Bouillon 21G
£ 1.75
£0.35/100g

Product Description

  • Halal Chicken Flavour Stock Cubes
  • Halal
  • Pack size: 504g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Palm Oil (Palm Oil, Antioxidant (Soya Lecithin)), Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium L-Glutamate, Disodium 5'Ribonucleotides), Wheat Flour, Sugar, Onion, Yeast Extract, Herbs and Spices (Parsley, Fenugreek, Caraway, Coriander), Colours (Sulphite Ammonia Caramel, Turmeric), Maltodextrin

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg and Milk

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: see side of pack.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dissolve 1 cube in 1 pint of boiling water and stir well. Enjoy your Maggi® Seasoning as part of a balanced diet and lifestyle.

Number of uses

Contains 48 cubes

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

  • Contact Us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

24 x 21g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g:Per 140ml serving**:
Energy:1373kJ/ 331kcal36kJ/ 9kcal
Fat:26.7g0.7g
of which saturates:18.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate:10.2g0.3g
of which sugars:3.7g0.1g
Fibre:0.9gTrace
Protein:12.0g0.3g
Salt:48.03g1.24g
**Based on 1 cube in 560ml water--
Contains 48 cubes--

