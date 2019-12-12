By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Oshee Vitamin Water Magnesium Lemon Orange Flavoured 555Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Oshee Vitamin Water Magnesium Lemon Orange Flavoured 555Ml
£ 1.20
£0.22/100ml

New

Product Description

  • Non-carbonated lemon-orange flavour drink with addition of vitamins (niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12) and magnesium.
  • Buy online: www.osheeshop.eu
  • Follow us: www.oshee.eu & Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube: #oshee
  • Oshee encourages to pursue a healthy lifestyle and nutrition in a sustainable way.
  • "Limitations exist only in your head"
  • Robert Lewandowski
  • Oshee Ambassador
  • Gluten free
  • Without preservatives, colourants or artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 555ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Flavours, Enriching Substances: Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12), Mineral: Magnesium Carbonate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Store in a dry, cool place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in a refrigerator and use within 12 hours.Best before: date and batch number on neck or cap.

Produce of

Manufactured in EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Sedimentation is a natural phenomenon. Shake before opening.

Number of uses

The package of 555ml includes 2 suggested portions of 278ml of the product

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Manufactured for:
  • Oshee Polska Sp. z o.o.,
  • Al. 3 Maja 9,
  • 30-062 Kraków,
  • Poland.

Return to

  • Oshee Polska Sp. z o.o.,
  • Al. 3 Maja 9,
  • 30-062 Kraków,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

555ml

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 83 kJ/20 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 4,5 g
of which sugars 4,5 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0,01 g
Niacin (B3)1,6 mg (10 %*)
Pantothenic acid (B5)0,6 mg (10 %*)
Vitamin B6 0,14 mg (10 %*)
Folic acid (B9)20 µg (10 %*)
Biotin (B7)5 µg (10 %*)
Vitamin B12 0,25 µg (10 %*)
Magnesium 33,75 mg (9 %*)
*% of reference daily intake per adults-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.19
£0.19/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here