Oshee Vitamin Water Magnesium Lemon Orange Flavoured 555Ml
New
Product Description
- Non-carbonated lemon-orange flavour drink with addition of vitamins (niacin, pantothenic acid, vitamin B6, folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12) and magnesium.
- Gluten free
- Without preservatives, colourants or artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 555ml
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Natural Flavours, Enriching Substances: Vitamins (Niacin, Pantothenic Acid, Vitamin B6, Folic Acid, Biotin, Vitamin B12), Mineral: Magnesium Carbonate, Antioxidant: Ascorbic Acid
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Store in a dry, cool place, away from direct sunlight. Once opened, store in a refrigerator and use within 12 hours.Best before: date and batch number on neck or cap.
Produce of
Manufactured in EU
Preparation and Usage
- Sedimentation is a natural phenomenon. Shake before opening.
Number of uses
The package of 555ml includes 2 suggested portions of 278ml of the product
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Colours
- Free From Preservatives
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Manufactured for:
- Oshee Polska Sp. z o.o.,
- Al. 3 Maja 9,
- 30-062 Kraków,
- Poland.
Return to
- Oshee Polska Sp. z o.o.,
- Al. 3 Maja 9,
- 30-062 Kraków,
- Poland.
Net Contents
555ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml
|Energy
|83 kJ/20 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,5 g
|of which sugars
|4,5 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0,01 g
|Niacin (B3)
|1,6 mg (10 %*)
|Pantothenic acid (B5)
|0,6 mg (10 %*)
|Vitamin B6
|0,14 mg (10 %*)
|Folic acid (B9)
|20 µg (10 %*)
|Biotin (B7)
|5 µg (10 %*)
|Vitamin B12
|0,25 µg (10 %*)
|Magnesium
|33,75 mg (9 %*)
|*% of reference daily intake per adults
|-
