Henry Westons Signature Vintage 6.8% 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Cider
- Look: Bright & Sparkling
- Aroma: Cidery Vanilla Oak
- Finish: Complex & Smooth
- Taste: Medium Dry
- In 1880 Henry Weston first started crafting cider from bittersweet apples on his farm in Herefordshire. Over many years, he refined the art of cider making and today, Henry Westons is produced only from apples from a single years harvest. The cider is always slowly matured in traditional oak vats, which ensures an exceptional taste.
- Herefordshire vintage cider
- Complex with a smooth finish
- Slowly matured in oak, vats
- Suitable for vegetarians, vegans & coeliacs
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites to preserve freshness
Tasting Notes
- Aroma: Cidery vanilla oak, Finish: Complex & smooth, Taste: Medium dry
Alcohol Units
3.4
ABV
6.8% vol
Alcohol Type
Cider/Perry
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Best before end: see neck or cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Bottle includes two exceptional serves
- Best served chilled.
Name and address
- H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
- Much Marcle,
- Ledbury,
- Herefordshire,
- HR8 2NQ.
Return to
- H. Weston & Sons Ltd.,
- Much Marcle,
- Ledbury,
- Herefordshire,
- HR8 2NQ.
- www.westons-cider.co.uk
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019