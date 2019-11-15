Lavazza Eco Caps Espresso Biological Organic 10 Capsules 53G

The coffee tastes great, the capsules are biodegra
The coffee tastes great, the capsules are biodegradable and compatible with the original Nespresso machines - I've used two packs so far (espresson deciso and bio organic) and had no trouble with the pods releasing the coffee correctly. I prefer the Percol capsules but they're harder to get hold of.
Not compatible for Nespresso!!
If I could rate the taste it would be a 5, bought the eco capsules that are compatible with Nespresso machine! Alert they aren’t! I use my machine regularly and have various brands of capsules with no issues, these capsules for some reason actually block the water coming through the machine so you only get a few drops! End up wasting the capsules if you are lucky to get one that works it tastes great! But so far 4 of the 6 capsules used haven’t delivered! Save your pennies!