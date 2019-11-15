By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lavazza Eco Caps Espresso Biological Organic 10 Capsules 53G

£ 3.00
£5.67/100g

Product Description

  • 10 capsules of organic roasted ground coffee.
  • Compostable* technology
  • *Compostable Capsules certified EN 13432:2002 for industrial composting by Tüv Austria.
  • Lavazza has selected this prized blend of 100% Arabica from organic plantations in Central and South America to create a sweet espresso with a floral and delicate taste and an aftertaste of toasted grains.
  • The new compostable capsules, made with airtight technology, preserve the aroma and guarantee an authentic coffee for the best in-cup result.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Origin of coffee: non-EU.
  • Organic
  • 40 ml espresso
  • 100% arabica
  • Pack size: 53g

Information

Storage

Best before: see on the bottom.

Produce of

Made in Italy

Name and address

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Return to

  • Luigi Lavazza S.p.A.,
  • Via Bologna, 32,
  • 10152 Torino,
  • Italia.

Net Contents

53g ℮

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

The coffee tastes great, the capsules are biodegra

4 stars

The coffee tastes great, the capsules are biodegradable and compatible with the original Nespresso machines - I've used two packs so far (espresson deciso and bio organic) and had no trouble with the pods releasing the coffee correctly. I prefer the Percol capsules but they're harder to get hold of.

Not compatible for Nespresso!!

2 stars

If I could rate the taste it would be a 5, bought the eco capsules that are compatible with Nespresso machine! Alert they aren’t! I use my machine regularly and have various brands of capsules with no issues, these capsules for some reason actually block the water coming through the machine so you only get a few drops! End up wasting the capsules if you are lucky to get one that works it tastes great! But so far 4 of the 6 capsules used haven’t delivered! Save your pennies!

