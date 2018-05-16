Olbas Oil For Children 12Ml

Product Description
- Oil Inhalant Decongestant
- Olbas for Children is a gentle, yet effective decongestant specially formulated for children and infants from 3 months.
- This natural formula is a mixture of pure plant oils which releases vapours to help nasal congestion and to restore easy breathing. Useful for colds and flu, catarrh, blocked sinuses and hayfever.
- Children & infants over 3 months
- For the relief of children's blocked noses
- Pack size: 12ML
Information
Ingredients
Active ingredients w/w: Cajuput Oil 4.625%, Clove Oil 0.025%, Eucalyptus Oil 8.863%, Juniperberry Oil 0.675%, Levomenthol 1.025%, Methyl Salicylate 0.925%, Mint Oil, Partly Dementholised 8.863%
Storage
Do not store above 25ºC.
Preparation and Usage
- Read the Patient Information Leaflet before use.
- Directions:
- For inhalation use only.
- Children aged 3 months to 2 years: Add 4 drops to a tissue and hold close to the nose allowing child to breathe in vapours.
- Children age 2 and over: Add 8 to 12 drops to a tissue and use as above. Can be used at night or added to hot water.
- Not recommended for babies under 3 months old.
Warnings
- Avoid direct contact with child's skin & clothing
- Do not use if allergic to any of the ingredients.
- You must contact a doctor if symptoms worsen or do not improve after 7 days.
- If accidentally swallowed, seek immediate medical advice.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children
- Do not use if cap seal is broken.
Name and address
- Marketing Authorisation holder:
- G. R. Lane Health Products Ltd.,
- Sisson Road,
- Gloucester,
- GL2 0GR,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
12ml ℮
Safety information
