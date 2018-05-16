Vetee Duo Pot Sticky Rice 260G

Product Description
- Sticky Rice Pots
- Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
- Tear and share
- Perfect with Asian dishes
- 1 minute per pot microwave or stir-fry
- 198 calories per pot
- Low in fat
- Low in salt
- No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 260g
Information
Ingredients
Steamed Short Grain Rice (Water, Rice) (97%), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Glucono Delta-Lactone, Sugar, Salt
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.Best Before End: see side of pot.
Cooking Instructions
Stir Fry
Instructions: Alternatively stir-fry each portion for 1 minute in a little vegetable oil.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Veetee Foods Ltd,
- Rochester,
- Kent,
- ME2 4DU,
- UK.
- Discover more at www.veetee.com
Net Contents
2 x 130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold): 100g contains:
|Energy
|644kJ/152kcal
|Fat
|1.8g
|(of which saturates
|0.2g)
|Carbohydrate
|31.7g
|(of which sugars
|0.1g)
|Protein
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.14g
