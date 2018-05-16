By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vetee Duo Pot Sticky Rice 260G

Vetee Duo Pot Sticky Rice 260G
£ 1.00
£3.85/kg

Product Description

  • Sticky Rice Pots
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere for freshness.
  • Tear and share
  • Perfect with Asian dishes
  • 1 minute per pot microwave or stir-fry
  • 198 calories per pot
  • Low in fat
  • Low in salt
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 260g
Information

Ingredients

Steamed Short Grain Rice (Water, Rice) (97%), Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulator: Glucono Delta-Lactone, Sugar, Salt

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 48 hours.Best Before End: see side of pot.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Alternatively stir-fry each portion for 1 minute in a little vegetable oil.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Veetee Foods Ltd,
  • Rochester,
  • Kent,
  • ME2 4DU,
  • UK.

Return to

Net Contents

2 x 130g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold): 100g contains:
Energy 644kJ/152kcal
Fat 1.8g
(of which saturates 0.2g)
Carbohydrate 31.7g
(of which sugars 0.1g)
Protein 2.3g
Salt 0.14g

