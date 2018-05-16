Aspall Raw Apple Cyder Vinegar With Honey 500Ml

Product Description
- A blend of cyder vinegar with honey
- Unfiltered and unpasteurised, Aspall Raw Apple Cyder Vinegar with Honey contains the natural living enzymes known as the 'mother'.
- Our skilful blending of apple cyder vinegar with carefully selected 100% natural and unpasteurised bee's honey, produces a rich and sweet balanced flavour with a fresh apple taste.
- Cyder makers since 1728, apple cyder vinegar was first produced at Aspall Hall in Suffolk over 40 years ago. Today, our award-winning cyder vinegars are as renowned as our world-class cyders.
- The mother is living and may form a sediment.
- Contains the mother unfiltered & unpasturised
- Suitable for vegetarians and coeliacs
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Ingredients
Apple Cyder Vinegar, Honey (35%)
Storage
Store in a cool, dark place.For best before: See neck.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Dilute to taste in cold or warm water for a daily health tonic (try adding rejuvenating ginger and lemon too) or use to create delicious dressings, marinades and sauces.
- Dilute for drinking.
- As a guide try 30ml of vinegar in 200ml of still or sparkling water.
- Shake before use.
Name and address
- The Cyder House,
- Aspall,
- Debenham,
- Stowmarket,
- Suffolk,
- IP14 6PD,
Return to
- The Cyder House,
- Aspall,
- Debenham,
- Stowmarket,
- Suffolk,
- IP14 6PD,
- UK.
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|As Sold per 100ml
|As Sold per 30ml serving
|Energy kJ
|654
|196
|Energy kcal
|154
|46
|Fat
|0.3g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|Trace
|Trace
|Carbohydrates
|35g
|10.5g
|of which sugars
|32g
|9.6g
|Protein
|0.2g
|0.06g
|Salt
|0.03g
|Trace
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019