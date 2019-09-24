Tesco Chicken Fries 250G
- Energy176kJ 42kcal2%
- Fat2.2g3%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars0.2g0%
- Salt0.2g3%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1171kJ / 280kcal
Product Description
- Chopped and shaped chicken breast in a breadcrumb coating.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using chicken from farms operating to these standards.
- Food worth celebrating
- Crispy, seasoned breaded chicken fries made with 100% chicken breast
- Cook from frozen 16 mins
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken (53%), Wheat Flour, Palm Oil, Water, Salt, Sugar, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Onion Powder, White Pepper, Rice Flour, Yeast, Rice Bran Oil, Corn Starch, Wheat Gluten, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract), Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Garlic Oil, Emulsifier (Acacia Gum), Antioxidant (Extracts of Rosemary).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: For best results heat from frozen.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14-16 minutes.
Turn halfway through heating.
190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 14-16 mins
Important
All appliances vary these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Produce of
Produced in Thailand, using chicken from Thailand
Number of uses
Pack contains 14 servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle With Bags At Larger Stores Carton. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One chicken fry (15g**)
|Energy
|1171kJ / 280kcal
|176kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|14.5g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|5.7g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|21.7g
|3.3g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|15.1g
|2.3g
|Salt
|1.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When heated according to instructions 250g typically weighs 210g.
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
|Pack contains 14 servings.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
