100% Aqua Coco Coconut Water 310Ml

Product Description
- Coconut Water
- Did you know?
- Coconut water was used in WWII as a plasma replacement when medical supplies were running low.
- This coconut water has been pasteurised and because it is free of preservatives and 100% Pure the water will naturally become cloudy over time. It'll still taste great!
- Green Dot
- Just good coconut water
- Naturally hydrating
- 100% natural coconut water from young green coconuts
- 0% - naturally fat and gluten free
- No added sugar - naturally occurring sugars in coconut water
- Preservative free
- Not from concentrate and no artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 310ML
- Naturally fat free
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
100% Natural Coconut Water
Storage
Once opened, refrigerate and enjoy within 2 days.Best before: See base of can.
Preparation and Usage
- Best served chilled!
- Shake well.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Aqua Coco™,
- Unit 4,
- 85 Streatham Rd,
- CR4 2AP,
- UK.
Return to
- Pop by Coco HQ for a visit!
- Aqua Coco™,
- Unit 4,
- 85 Streatham Rd,
- CR4 2AP,
- UK.
- www.aquacoco.co
- hello@aquacoco.co
- Want a chat? If you have any feedback or questions get in touch with us!
- Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @DoTheAquaCoco
Net Contents
310ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|97kJ
|-
|23kcal
|Fat
|0.00g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|6.4g
|of which sugars
|3.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.04g
|Naturally occurring sugars in coconut water
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020