100% Aqua Coco Coconut Water 310Ml

100% Aqua Coco Coconut Water 310Ml
£ 1.00
£0.32/100ml

Product Description

  • Coconut Water
  • Did you know?
  • Coconut water was used in WWII as a plasma replacement when medical supplies were running low.
  • This coconut water has been pasteurised and because it is free of preservatives and 100% Pure the water will naturally become cloudy over time. It'll still taste great!
  • Green Dot
  • Just good coconut water
  • Naturally hydrating
  • 100% natural coconut water from young green coconuts
  • 0% - naturally fat and gluten free
  • No added sugar - naturally occurring sugars in coconut water
  • Preservative free
  • Not from concentrate and no artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 310ML
  • Naturally fat free
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

100% Natural Coconut Water

Storage

Once opened, refrigerate and enjoy within 2 days.Best before: See base of can.

Preparation and Usage

  • Best served chilled!
  • Shake well.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Aqua Coco™,
  • Unit 4,
  • 85 Streatham Rd,
  • CR4 2AP,
  • UK.

Net Contents

310ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 97kJ
-23kcal
Fat 0.00g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrates6.4g
of which sugars 3.2g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 0.04g
Naturally occurring sugars in coconut water-

