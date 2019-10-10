Hungry Elephant Takeaway Tikka Masala 320G

The best I've tried lately
So tasty, quick and easy to prepare. I just added onion and garlic to pan, fried chicken, added the marinade sauce then the main sauce. Plan to buy again.
Water, Double Cream (12%) (Milk), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Puree (6%), Coconut Milk, Garlic, Ginger, Tomatoes (4%), Creamed Coconut, Lemon Juice, Carrots, Red Peppers, Cornflour, Paprika, Ground Coriander, Salt, Cumin, Sugar, Vegetable Stock (Chicory Extract, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Carrot Extract, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Natural Flavouring), Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Salt, Allspice, Ginger, Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cumin, Red Pepper, Bay), Turmeric, Onion Powder, Ground Ginger, Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto), Cassia, Herbs, Black Pepper, Pimento, Fenugreek, Cardamom, Ground Fenugreek, Bay, Nutmeg, Red Pepper Powder, Black Cardamom, Ground Cloves, Cayenne
Store in a cool dry place.Once opened consume immediately.
Produced in the UK
320g ℮
|Typical Values
|As sold Per 100g
|As sold Per 160g Serving
|Energy
|789kJ
|1262kJ
|-
|191kcal
|306kcal
|Total Fat
|17g
|27g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|11g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|10g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|5.3g
|Protein
|2.1g
|3.4g
|Salt
|0.72g
|1.2g
