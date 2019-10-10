Hungry Elephant Takeaway Tikka Masala 320G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Tomato and cream based curry sauce with a spiced marinade
  • A subtle blend of tomatoes, spices and cream simmered for hours to create a rich and aromatic Tikka Masala. Perfectly paired with a lightly spiced marinade.
  • At The Hungry Elephant we bring you all the flavourful magic of authentic Indian cookery in a kit! Hot, mild or somewhere in between, it's like bringing your favourite Indian restaurant home with you.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 3
  • In 2 easy steps
  • Made with natural ingredients
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Double Cream (12%) (Milk), Onion, Rapeseed Oil, Tomato Puree (6%), Coconut Milk, Garlic, Ginger, Tomatoes (4%), Creamed Coconut, Lemon Juice, Carrots, Red Peppers, Cornflour, Paprika, Ground Coriander, Salt, Cumin, Sugar, Vegetable Stock (Chicory Extract, Salt, Yeast Extracts, Carrot Extract, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Natural Flavouring), Roasted Coriander, Roasted Cumin, Chilli Powder, Garlic Powder, Curry Powder (Coriander, Turmeric, Salt, Allspice, Ginger, Fenugreek, Garlic Powder, Black Pepper, Cumin, Red Pepper, Bay), Turmeric, Onion Powder, Ground Ginger, Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto), Cassia, Herbs, Black Pepper, Pimento, Fenugreek, Cardamom, Ground Fenugreek, Bay, Nutmeg, Red Pepper Powder, Black Cardamom, Ground Cloves, Cayenne

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.Once opened consume immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Natural oil separation may occur.
  • Shake pouch before use.
  • Create it your way
  • 2 Easy Steps
  • Step 1
  • Coat the meat or veg of your choice in marinade and set aside for at least 20 minutes in the fridge.
  • For best results leave over night.
  • Step 2
  • Fry marinated meat or veg in a preheated & well oiled pan, until crispy and thoroughly cooked. Turn heat down to low. Add sauce to pan, stir well, and leave to simmer for 5-10 minutes.
  • Serve immediately with rice and/or naan.
  • Enjoy!
  • Serves 2
  • Pick your meat or veg
  • Great with king prawns
  • Hot or not
  • Add chilli flakes or a splash of cream

Name and address

Return to

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold Per 100gAs sold Per 160g Serving
Energy 789kJ1262kJ
-191kcal306kcal
Total Fat17g27g
Saturates6.7g11g
Carbohydrate 6.4g10g
Sugars3.3g5.3g
Protein 2.1g3.4g
Salt 0.72g1.2g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

The best I've tried lately

5 stars

So tasty, quick and easy to prepare. I just added onion and garlic to pan, fried chicken, added the marinade sauce then the main sauce. Plan to buy again.

