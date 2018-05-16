By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcvitie's Unicorn Gems 6 X 23G 138G

Mcvitie's Unicorn Gems 6 X 23G 138G
£ 1.00
£0.73/100g
Each pack (23g) contains
  • Energy389 kJ 92 kcal
    5%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars11.9g
    13%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Biscuits Topped with Raspberry, Blackcurrant and Lemon Flavour Icing
  • To find out how exercise and a balanced diet can help a healthy lifestyle, visit www.123healthybalance.com
  • 92 kcal 389kJ per 23 bag
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 138g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Milk Protein, Vegetable Extracts (Safflower, Spirulina, Radish), Natural Flavourings, Natural Lemon Flavouring with other Natural Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see back of pack.

Number of uses

Typical number of packs per multipack: 6

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • McVitie's,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372, Republic of Ireland 1800 409317
  • Mail: (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • (Outside UK):
  • McVitie's Consumer Services,
  • P.O. Box 7249,
  • Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
  • LE65 2ZH,
  • UK.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

6 x 23g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pack (23g)
Energy (kJ)1690389
(kcal)39992
Fat 3.1g0.7g
of which Saturates 1.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate 86.7g19.9g
of which Sugars 51.6g11.9g
Fibre 2.0g0.5g
Protein 5.0g1.1g
Salt 0.65g0.15g
Typical number of packs per multipack: 6--

