Biore Baking Soda Foam Cleanser 200Ml

2.5(3)Write a review
£ 6.00
£3.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Baking Soda Anti-Blemish Cleansing Foam
  • Bioré Baking Soda Anti-Blemish Cleansing Foam is a gentle, daily cleanser that deep cleans to help clear and prevent blemishes without over-drying. The creamy formula is surprisingly strong yet gentle, and oh-so-fun! Contains Skin Purifying Technology for a powerful deep cleanse without overdrying skin, salicylic acid to treat & prevent spots and Baking Soda to thoroughly clean oily parts while gently exfoliating dry sections.
  • Bioré Baking Soda Range is ideal for combination skin. You have this skin type if your T-zone (your forehead and nose) is oily and your cheeks are dry.
  • Baking Soda is a powerful exfoliant found in nature. On its own, natural baking soda is an alkaline that can dry the skin. Bioré Baking Soda products take all the natural powerful cleansing and exfoliating properties of baking soda but they have been formulated precisely for use on your skin, so you get all the same benefits without damaging your skin. It will keep your T-zone clear of enlarged pores and breakthrough shine without encouraging dryness and flakiness elsewhere on the face.
  • Bioré Ultra Deep Cleansing Pore Strips & Bioré Baking Soda Cleansing Scrub
  • For clearer skin in 2 days!
  • Gentle foam targets blemishes and deep cleans pores
  • With salicylic acid and skin purifying technology
  • Great for combination skin
  • Oil-free
  • Hypoallergenic
  • Dermatologist tested
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, Sorbitol, Polysorbate 20, Laureth-4 Carboxylic Acid, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Ethylhexylglycerin, Salicylic Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Sodium Hydroxide, Polyquaternium-39, Parfum, Limonene, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium EDTA, Linalool

Preparation and Usage

  • Wet face. Pump product into hands. Massage over entire face and neck. Rinse thoroughly. For optimal results, use 1-2 pumps daily.

Warnings

  • Avoid eye contact. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Net Contents

200ml

Safety information

View more safety information

Avoid eye contact. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

3 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Magnificent

5 stars

This is my favourite face wash EVER - and I worked for Clinique for 4 years, that’s saying something!! I find the other reviews a little unfair. Granted, this face wash is very drying and would cause peeling - but that tightness and peeling is eliminated providing you still use an acne-friendly moisturiser afterwards! I just use dermol lotion afterwards. I use this to prevent blemishes, and now I rarely get them at all. Plus, it has an amazing grapefruit scent <3

Awful

1 stars

Bought this to try an get rid of a few sore spots I was getting. Used for 2 days an now I have a sore, red, itch, flaky, swollen face. Been at doctor for the swelling round my eyes as I can hardly see now. Do not buy this product.

Absolutely awful!!!

1 stars

The worst face wash I have ever purchased. I never write reviews but please do not purchase this if you have even slightly combination skin. I’ve used it once and am left with painful red patches that are flaking. Almost like a chemical burn. Far too strong!! Terrible product!

