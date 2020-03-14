Biore Baking Soda Foam Cleanser 200Ml

Magnificent
This is my favourite face wash EVER - and I worked for Clinique for 4 years, that’s saying something!! I find the other reviews a little unfair. Granted, this face wash is very drying and would cause peeling - but that tightness and peeling is eliminated providing you still use an acne-friendly moisturiser afterwards! I just use dermol lotion afterwards. I use this to prevent blemishes, and now I rarely get them at all. Plus, it has an amazing grapefruit scent <3
Awful
Bought this to try an get rid of a few sore spots I was getting. Used for 2 days an now I have a sore, red, itch, flaky, swollen face. Been at doctor for the swelling round my eyes as I can hardly see now. Do not buy this product.
Absolutely awful!!!
The worst face wash I have ever purchased. I never write reviews but please do not purchase this if you have even slightly combination skin. I’ve used it once and am left with painful red patches that are flaking. Almost like a chemical burn. Far too strong!! Terrible product!