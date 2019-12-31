St. Ives Pink Lemon & Orange Face Scrub 150Ml

Gentle peeling
This peeling is quite gentle. This is good if you have sensitive skin and other peelings leave your skin red and agitated. On the other hand, it is not the one to use for deep cleansing. I like that it is soft because I can use it often without my skin being irritated but I would not use it if I wanted a proper cleansing. On its package it writes it is moderate but I would say it is gentle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Fab
Love this hand cream absolutely amazing Leaves your hands feeling amazing like they have just been reborn lol.... will definitely keep using this product is fab.... will also look into the other products that this brand provide [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Beautiful smell
This is amazing it smells beautiful I love how it leaves your face looking and feeling fresh its so amazing the smell is beautiful I highly recommend this fantastic face scrub I love st Ives products they never fail me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love the St Ives Range
Great scrub and great price. I've been using it for over a month now and is amazing, it clears the skin in depth. Having an acne skin, this scrub is fantastic, I have used many other scrubs so many years but this one is by far the best. My skin is very sensitive and if a product was not good I was always getting pimples, but with this one my face just got clearer and immediately get a sense of freshness. Makes your skin baby soft too! Cannot recommend enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Wonderful product
Was really pleased with this product. It left my skin feeling like I'd had a full on facial and left my skin so shiny! No oily residue left behind and the fragrance is absolutely divine. Would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Smells amazing
This face scrub smells so amazing and isn’t to grainy that it makes your face dry, perfect combination of scrum and moisturising soap. Didn’t irritate and genuinely left my face glowing. If you use this brand the peach one is the best! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
love this
I absolutely love this. Its so creamy and fresh. It really makes my skin feel fresh and clean. My skin feels so smooth after. It smells really good as well. Great product! Would defo recommend to a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Soft and Smooth Skin
This face scrub works perfectly to leave my skin feeling soft and smooth. The pink lemon and mandarin peel fragrance is lovely too. The exfoliation level is ideal for delicate areas. I have been using the scrub several times a week and it doesn't block your pores or cause any irritation at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Clean clear skin
I’ve been using this for over a month now. I absolutely love it. It smells gorgeous and really exfoliates my skin. I really love the smell and the feel of it on my skin. Leaves my skin squeaky clean and refreshed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
This face scrub is amazing! Does exactly what it says on the packaging! Great for exfoliating dead skin cells to make your skin feel so soft! I definitely recommend people to try this for themselves! It’s great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]