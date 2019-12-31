By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

St. Ives Pink Lemon & Orange Face Scrub 150Ml

4.5(75)Write a review
image 1 of St. Ives Pink Lemon & Orange Face Scrub 150Ml
£ 3.50
£2.34/100ml
  • Bye bye dullness! From the UK’s #1 scrub brand*, this delicious, citrusy face scrub is infused with pink lemon and mandarin peel extract and polishes away little imperfections. These vibrant, zingy fruits are famous for leaving skin brighter. When life gives you lemons, make a delicious citrusy facial scrub. Infused with pink lemons and mandarin orange peel, it has a moderate exfoliation level for radiant skin. Use it 3‐4 times a week for beautifully polished skin that glows.
  • Dermatologically tested, oil free & non-comedogenic (meaning it doesn't block your pores).
  • The Science of Exfoliation:
  • Did you know your skin is constantly renewing itself? Basically, your body is always making new skin cells: while you sleep, while you eat, during class or morning status meetings at work- you get the point! However, the process isn’t perfect. Sometimes these old cells don’t flake off quickly enough; this build-up can leave you with a rough, dull, tired-looking complexions. Enter the exfoliating face scrub! Used correctly, these deep facial cleansers can help boost radiance by gently buffing away leftover dead skin cells. Properly exfoliated skin looks fresher, smoother, and downright glow-ier.
  • How to use:
  • 1.Squeeze a small size amount onto your fingertips and massage into damp skin. Spread in small circular motions, applying gentle pressure to wake your skin’s natural circulation.
  • 2.Work all over, right up to your hairline and onto the sides of your nose.
  • 3.When you’re done, rinse and pat dry with a clean towel. Use 3-4 times a week (depending on skin) for best results.
  • *Based on Nielsen scantrack (total UK, excluding NI) data for female facial scrub market, 12-months to 23rd March 2019
  • From the UK’s #1 scrub brand*
  • (*Based on Nielsen scantrack (total UK, excluding NI) data for female facial scrub market, 12-months to 23rd March 2019)
  • A delicious, citrusy facial scrub to polish away dryness and reveal irresistibly radiant skin
  • Made with 100% natural exfoliants
  • Our distinctive pink lemons are grown in the sunshine state of California
  • Each drop delivers a medium exfoliation factor to help reveal radiant skin
  • Dermatologically tested, oil free & non comedogenic (meaning it doesn't block your pores)
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Hydrated Silica, Glycerin, Sodium Methyl 2-Sulfolaurate, Decyl Glucoside, Acrylates Copolymer, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Disodium 2-Sulfolaurate, Acrylates/Palmeth-25 Acrylate Copolymer, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Fruit Extract, Citrus Nobilis Peel Extract, Cocamidopropyl PG-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Disodium EDTA, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum, PEG-4 Dilaurate, PEG-4 Laurate, PEG-4, Phenoxyethanol, Polyacrylamide, Sodium chloride, Sodium hydroxide, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, CI 73360, CI 77891

Storage

null

Produce of

Poland

Warnings

  • Warning: For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: For external usage only. Avoid getting into your eyes. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

75 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Gentle peeling

3 stars

This peeling is quite gentle. This is good if you have sensitive skin and other peelings leave your skin red and agitated. On the other hand, it is not the one to use for deep cleansing. I like that it is soft because I can use it often without my skin being irritated but I would not use it if I wanted a proper cleansing. On its package it writes it is moderate but I would say it is gentle [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Fab

5 stars

Love this hand cream absolutely amazing Leaves your hands feeling amazing like they have just been reborn lol.... will definitely keep using this product is fab.... will also look into the other products that this brand provide [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Beautiful smell

5 stars

This is amazing it smells beautiful I love how it leaves your face looking and feeling fresh its so amazing the smell is beautiful I highly recommend this fantastic face scrub I love st Ives products they never fail me [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love the St Ives Range

5 stars

Great scrub and great price. I've been using it for over a month now and is amazing, it clears the skin in depth. Having an acne skin, this scrub is fantastic, I have used many other scrubs so many years but this one is by far the best. My skin is very sensitive and if a product was not good I was always getting pimples, but with this one my face just got clearer and immediately get a sense of freshness. Makes your skin baby soft too! Cannot recommend enough. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Wonderful product

5 stars

Was really pleased with this product. It left my skin feeling like I'd had a full on facial and left my skin so shiny! No oily residue left behind and the fragrance is absolutely divine. Would highly recommend this product. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Smells amazing

5 stars

This face scrub smells so amazing and isn’t to grainy that it makes your face dry, perfect combination of scrum and moisturising soap. Didn’t irritate and genuinely left my face glowing. If you use this brand the peach one is the best! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

love this

5 stars

I absolutely love this. Its so creamy and fresh. It really makes my skin feel fresh and clean. My skin feels so smooth after. It smells really good as well. Great product! Would defo recommend to a friend. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Soft and Smooth Skin

5 stars

This face scrub works perfectly to leave my skin feeling soft and smooth. The pink lemon and mandarin peel fragrance is lovely too. The exfoliation level is ideal for delicate areas. I have been using the scrub several times a week and it doesn't block your pores or cause any irritation at all. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Clean clear skin

5 stars

I’ve been using this for over a month now. I absolutely love it. It smells gorgeous and really exfoliates my skin. I really love the smell and the feel of it on my skin. Leaves my skin squeaky clean and refreshed. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

This face scrub is amazing! Does exactly what it says on the packaging! Great for exfoliating dead skin cells to make your skin feel so soft! I definitely recommend people to try this for themselves! It’s great [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 75 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

St. Ives Blemish Fighting Apricot Scrub 150Ml

£ 3.50
£2.34/100ml

Soft & Pure Soft Cotton Wool Cosmetic Pads 100S

£ 0.80
£0.01/each

Calcot Manor Papaya & Lemon Scrub 200Ml

£ 4.00
£2.00/100ml

Neutrogena Visibly Clear Pink Grapefruit Face Scrub 150Ml

£ 4.00
£2.67/100ml
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here