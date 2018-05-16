Schwarzkopf Got2b Phenomenal Texturising Clay 100Ml

Product Description
- Phenomenal Texturizing Clay
- Discover the real gentleman in you with our barber shop inspired grooming range. The got2b phenoMENal texturizing clay works especially well on shorter hair, giving structure, definition & a matt finish with hold5. Suit up & get ready to be phenomenally groomed.
- For groomed styles
- No stickiness
- Matt finish structure, hold level 5
- Pack size: 100ML
Aqua (Water, Eau), Cera Alba (Beeswax, Cire d'Abeille), Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, VP/VA Copolymer, Cera Carnauba (Copernicia Cerifera (Carnauba) Wax, Cire de Carnauba), Propylene Glycol, Steareth-21, Steareth-2, Parfum (Fragrance), PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Cetyl Ethylhexanoate, Phenoxyethanol, Aminomethyl Propanol, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Citronellol, Linalool, Limonene, Tropolone, Citral, Geraniol, CI 16035 (Red 40), CI 47005 (Yellow 10), CI 60730 (Ext. Violet 2), CI 15985 (Yellow 6), CI 42090 (Blue 1), CI 42053 (Green 3)
- How to look phenoMENal:
- Take a small amount & rub into the palm of your hands. Work into dry hair to achieve your desired, barber shop inspired look. Add more product if needed.
- Extra tip:
- To be the perfect gentleman be as suave as your style.
- For UK only, please call the Schwarzkopf Advisory Service for the further information on Freephone:
- UK 0800 3289214
- IRL 1800 535 634
- Alternatively, e-mail us at: consumer.advisory@henkel.com
- www.schwarzkopf.co.uk
100ml ℮
