Batiste Dry Shampoo Plus Divine Dark 400Ml

Bad Idea Batiste
I have always used Batiste and as I have dark hair I thought I would give this a go. Huge mistake, once you have sprayed it on you have to be so careful. I washed my face a few hours later and got it all over my face towel.
helps hide hair thinning
great for disguising grey roots between colouring.also helps to hide any signs of hair thinning.,
Excellent product!
I can't manage without this, it stops my hair from looking greasy between washes and is much better than using the original white coloured dry shampoo's. It doesn't make my hair feel dry and is also great for adding a bit of volume!