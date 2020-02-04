By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batiste Dry Shampoo Plus Divine Dark 400Ml

3.5(3)Write a review
£ 5.00
£1.25/100ml

Product Description

  • Dry Shampoo Plus with a Hint of Colour Divine Dark
  • UK's No.1 Dry Shampoo*
  • *For over 5 consecutive years. Nielsen shampoo value sales data. 52 w/e 3rd November 2018.
  • Divine Darks can now rejoice as Batiste Dry Shampoo Plus has been specially formulated to bring out the best in dark hair. This 2 in 1 instantly refreshes hair whilst the hint of colour blends seamlessly helping disguise root regrowth on coloured hair and covering any stray greys.
  • A few bursts of our multi award winning dry shampoo, instantly transforms your look. Hair looks clean and fresh with added body and texture. No water required.
  • Instantly refreshes dark hair
  • Helps cover root regrowth & stray greys
  • British brand
  • Not tested on animals
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 400ML

Information

Ingredients

Butane, Isobutane, Propane, Oryza Sativa (Rice) Starch, Alcohol Denat., Parfum (Fragrance), Limonene, Linalool, Distearyldimonium Chloride, Cetrimonium Chloride, CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499 (Iron Oxides)

Produce of

Proudly made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Three Steps to Fabulous Hair:
  • 1 Shake vigorously before use. Keeping nozzle about 30cm/12in from head section hair and spray into roots working all over your head for maximum effect.
  • 2 Massage thoroughly with fingertips to ensure roots are fully covered and colour blends
  • 3 Gently brush through hair from roots to ends to remove excess residue and style as desired.
  • Top Tip
  • Reducing the frequency of wet washing can help prevent coloured hair fading - Batiste is a great way to extend the time between home colouring or your next salon twist.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Extremely flammable aerosol. Keep away from heat/sparks/open flames/hot surfaces - No smoking. Do not spray on open flame or other ignition sources. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50ºC / 120ºF. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating or inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Use only as directed, Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Not for intimate hygiene use. Avoid spraying in eyes.
  • KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
  • EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE

Name and address

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • CT19 6PG.

Return to

  • Church & Dwight UK Ltd.,
  • Folkestone,
  • CT19 6PG.
  • UK: 0800 121 6080
  • batistehair.com

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Safety information

  1. Flammable
View more safety information

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Bad Idea Batiste

2 stars

I have always used Batiste and as I have dark hair I thought I would give this a go. Huge mistake, once you have sprayed it on you have to be so careful. I washed my face a few hours later and got it all over my face towel.

helps hide hair thinning

5 stars

great for disguising grey roots between colouring.also helps to hide any signs of hair thinning.,

Excellent product!

4 stars

I can't manage without this, it stops my hair from looking greasy between washes and is much better than using the original white coloured dry shampoo's. It doesn't make my hair feel dry and is also great for adding a bit of volume!

