Vatika Naturals Castor Enriched Hair Oil 200 Ml

Product Description
- Castor Enriched Hair Oil
- Vatika Castor Enriched Hair Oil contains Pure Castor oil and nourishing Rosemary and Citrus Lemon oil. Vatika's unique formulation strengthens each hair strand from root to tip, giving you beautiful hair always.
- Castor Enriched Hair oil with 100% natural oils
- Castor: Helps promotes thicker looking hair.
- Rosemary: Nourish & conditions hair.
- Citrus Lemon: Helps remove loose dandruff flakes.
- Promotes thicker looking hair
- 0% mineral oil and parabens
- With 100% natural oils
- Pack size: 200ML
Information
Ingredients
Canola Oil, Isopropyl Myristate, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Piper Nigrum (Black Pepper) Seed Oil, Tocopheryl Acetate, Citrus Limon (Lemon) Oil, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Oil, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, BHT, Citral, Limonene, Linalool, CI 47000 (D&C Yellow No. 11), CI 61565 (D&C Green No.6), CI 26100 (D&C Red No.17)
Storage
Store away from direct sunlight.
Preparation and Usage
- Usage - Massage a generous amount of oil into your hair and scalp. Leave overnight or for a few hours and then wash.
Warnings
- For External Use Only
- Avoid contact with eyes
Recycling info
Dispenser. Recyclable
Name and address
- Dabur International Limited,
- 1 Olympic Way,
- Wembley,
- HA9 0NP,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
200ml ℮
Safety information
For External Use Only Avoid contact with eyes
