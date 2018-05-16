Dabur Herbal Charcoal Toothpaste 100Ml

Product Description
- Herbal Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste
- Ginger. This common everyday spice has been known to help manage gum problems.
- Long Pepper. A traditionally proven Ayurvedic herb, which helps maintain oral health.
- Black Pepper. Known to help protect teeth from decay.
- Treat your teeth to a healthy, natural whitening experience with Dabur Herbal Activated Charcoal Toothpaste. Activated charcoal has a long and proven history as a powerful and effective ingredient to aid oral care. It has natural binding adhesive qualities, meaning that when you brush your teeth, the activated charcoal binds to stains on your teeth and helps reduce them. Dabur Herbal Activated Charcoal Toothpaste is enriched with natural, herbal ingredients and utilises the powerful whitening properties of activated charcoal to strip away stains, leaving you with a stunningly white smile. The product is free from parabens and has no added fluoride. It is enriched with natural ingredients that gives you a naturally healthy smile.
- Free from paraben & added fluoride
- Helps to whiten teeth, reduce stain, keep teeth strong
- 125 years of herbal expertise
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Sorbitol, Silica, Aqua, PEG-32, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Aroma, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Pyrophosphate, Charcoal Powder, Sodium Saccharin, Sodium Benzoate, Herbal Extract (Piper Nigrum Fruit Extract, Piper Longum Fruit Extract, Zanthoxylum Alatum Fruit Extract, Zingiber Officinale Root Extract), Trisodium Phosphate, Tetrapotassium Pyrophosphate, Propylene Glycol, Mica, CI 77891 (Titanium Dioxide), Benzyl Alcohol, Eugenol
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place & away from strong odours & sunlight.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Dabur International Ltd,
- 1 Olympic Way,
- Wembley,
- HA9 0NP,
- UK.
Return to
- Dabur International Ltd,
- 1 Olympic Way,
- Wembley,
- HA9 0NP,
- UK.
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020