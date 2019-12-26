Herbal Essences Ignite My Colour Conditioner 680Ml

Excellent!
Love this shampoo, love it the smell my hair feels better, fresh and bright. Great purchase
I cannot rave about this shampoo enough! It's somehow managed to tame my frizzy hair, and it smells divine. I use it every time I was my hair now, along with the conditioner. I've done a bit of damage to my hair over the past 3 years by bleaching it and dying it every colour under the sun, so the colour won't usually stay in parts of my hair that are particularly damaged, but it's staying a lot longer than usual since I started using this shampoo. Can't recommend it enough!
Nice product makes hair feel fresh and clean as all their product do
Wow! This for me is one of the better shampoos I have used. I now use it for the while family
Love the smell of this shampoo! It's so good. Definitely telling all of my friends about it.
Have used herbal essences since it was very first launched many years ago .The ignite my colour it makes my blonde tips shine my hair is left super soft,it smells beautiful and leaves my hair every manigable,I would never use any other product as I've been satisfied with this fantastic product.
I purchased this recently as I have coloured hair and wanted too see how good it was for keeping your colour without it fading and so far I'm very pleased as it's keeping my colour from using it the last month it really works .so I've finely found what I'm looking for I wash my hair three times a week .it's also value for money I know longer need too pay out for expensive conditioners or shampoos I highly recommend this product.
I've dyed my hair every colour under the sun including both peroxide & powder bleach and I've naturally dark brunette almost black hair, this shampoo never made it look brassy or frizzy especially when used with coinciding conditioner.
Can’t go wrong
I love herbal essences. They always smell amazing and the scent lasts for a few days. I have really thick hair so I find it gets greasy quicker, but using herbal essences Definately keeps my hair looking fresh and manageable
Wonderful product
This product has always been my daily shampoo, it smells wonderful the colour is lovely and it dosent dry my hair out neither dose it make it greasy just a lovely shine with a lovely clean feel. It makes my hair feel and look lovely while smelling great :) Herbal essences truly is an amazing brand