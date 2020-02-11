Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Conditioner 680Ml

Excellent!
I thought I would try something different so I got this conditioner the other day and WOW! I’m in love already! My hair feels so silky smooth and in perfect condition. It doesn’t leave a greasy layer like some. I would definitely recommend
Excellent!
I’m really pleased with this after washing and drying my hair was so soft,shiney and much more manageable.
Fantastic everyday conditioner
Absolutely love the smell of this conditioner. Is a great lightweight everyday conditioner, rather than an intensive one but still does a good job of making hair soft, manageable and frizz free.
Love the smell
I generally find that one mainstream brand of shampoo is much the same as another. The only differences are mainly the smell, creaminess and 'latherability'. They all pretty much do the job of actually cleaning your hair. However, I absolutely love this shampoo and so do my kids. It lathers really well, you don't need much if it for your hair to feel clean but the best thing about it is the smell. By far my favourite scent in the range and the smell lingers well after your bath/shower.
Excellent!
I love this shampoo. With frizzy hair I find that most shampoo makes my hair dry and straw like. This shampoo leaves my hair feeling soft and manageable. I have a lot of hair that falls out and since using this product it seems as my hair doesn't fall as much.
Excellent!
After long time using another shampoo and conditioner i foubd this amazing one! I am so happy that i decide to try! This line is amazing! :)
Excellent!
The only shampoo I really use now,find this the best one out of the range which I use along with the conditioner.love the price to for a good quality product
Excellent!
Love this product which I have used for many years now.tried others conditioners but always go back to this as I find this best suited for my think hair.
Family Favourite
This conditioner is a new favourite with the whole family. Used after shampooing with the Herbal Essences Hello Hydration shampoo it leaves hair feeling and looking great, so soft yet manageable and really well conditioned. This is now a regular on my shopping list. Five stars from me.
Great shampoo, lovely scent
This shampoo is gorgeous, it smells so nice and fresh and not too strong. It rinses well and you only need a small amount to leave your hair feeling clean and soft. It is good value for money as it comes in a good sized bottle which lasts a while. I recommend if you have dull or dry hair..