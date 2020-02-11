By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Conditioner 680Ml

Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Conditioner 680Ml
£ 5.50
£0.81/100ml
  • Say 'hello' to a deep drenching of quenching hydration. Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo and Conditioner have a formula with the fragrance of Hawaiian coconut that restores moisture to dry hair. This isn’t just a special blend, it’s soak-sational! Talk about beautifully moisturised locks. Use with Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Shampoo.
  • Say 'hello' to a deep drenching of quenching hydration
  • Moitsturising Conditioner for dry and damaged hai
  • With coconut essences
  • Parabens, Paraffin and Gluten free, pH balanced
  • Colour treated hair safe
  • Lush hydrated hair
  • This conditioner is made in a factory that matches electricity with renewable wind credits
  • 0% Manufacturing Waste to Landfill
  • Pack size: 680ML

Aqua, Stearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Alcohol, Bis-Aminopropyl Dimethicone, Parfum, Isopropyl Alcohol, Benzyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Hexyl Cinnamal, Benzyl Salicylate, Propylene Glycol, Limonene, Linalool, Magnesium Nitrate, Zea Mays Silk Extract, Orchis Mascula Flower Extract, Cocos Nucifera Fruit Extract, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, CI 42090, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone

France

  • Massage generously into your hair, then rinse. Use with Herbal Essences Shampoo.

  • Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

  • Procter & Gamble
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey KT13 0XP
  • UK
  • (UK) 0800 181 184
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

680 ℮

Avoid contact with eyes. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water.

Excellent!

5 stars

I thought I would try something different so I got this conditioner the other day and WOW! I’m in love already! My hair feels so silky smooth and in perfect condition. It doesn’t leave a greasy layer like some. I would definitely recommend

Excellent!

5 stars

I’m really pleased with this after washing and drying my hair was so soft,shiney and much more manageable.

Fantastic everyday conditioner

5 stars

Absolutely love the smell of this conditioner. Is a great lightweight everyday conditioner, rather than an intensive one but still does a good job of making hair soft, manageable and frizz free.

Love the smell

5 stars

I generally find that one mainstream brand of shampoo is much the same as another. The only differences are mainly the smell, creaminess and 'latherability'. They all pretty much do the job of actually cleaning your hair. However, I absolutely love this shampoo and so do my kids. It lathers really well, you don't need much if it for your hair to feel clean but the best thing about it is the smell. By far my favourite scent in the range and the smell lingers well after your bath/shower.

Excellent!

5 stars

I love this shampoo. With frizzy hair I find that most shampoo makes my hair dry and straw like. This shampoo leaves my hair feeling soft and manageable. I have a lot of hair that falls out and since using this product it seems as my hair doesn't fall as much.

Excellent!

5 stars

After long time using another shampoo and conditioner i foubd this amazing one! I am so happy that i decide to try! This line is amazing! :)

Excellent!

5 stars

The only shampoo I really use now,find this the best one out of the range which I use along with the conditioner.love the price to for a good quality product

Excellent!

5 stars

Love this product which I have used for many years now.tried others conditioners but always go back to this as I find this best suited for my think hair.

Family Favourite

5 stars

This conditioner is a new favourite with the whole family. Used after shampooing with the Herbal Essences Hello Hydration shampoo it leaves hair feeling and looking great, so soft yet manageable and really well conditioned. This is now a regular on my shopping list. Five stars from me.

Great shampoo, lovely scent

5 stars

This shampoo is gorgeous, it smells so nice and fresh and not too strong. It rinses well and you only need a small amount to leave your hair feeling clean and soft. It is good value for money as it comes in a good sized bottle which lasts a while. I recommend if you have dull or dry hair..

