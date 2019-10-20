Quorn Tantalising Tikka Masala 400G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
3.5(3)Write a review
Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour pieces, made with mycoprotein, in a tikka masala sauce with pilau rice
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn™ products contain mycoprotein, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat.
  • Producing mycoprotein uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too!
  • To discover even more ways to enjoy Quorn™ products and to find out more about our approach to sustainable nutrition, visit our website at: www.quorn.co.uk
  • Find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • Why not try this tantalising vegetarian Tikka ready meal, made with warming spices and served with Pilau rice.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Warming spice, pilau rice & perfect pieces
  • Source of protein
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Source of fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 400g
Information

Ingredients

Pilau Rice (45%) [Cooked Basmati Rice, Coriander, Cumin Seeds, Turmeric Extract], Sauce (42%) [Water, Tomatoes, Onions, Single Cream (Milk), Low Fat Natural Yoghurt (Milk), Tomato Paste, Coriander, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Salted Butter (Milk), Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Cumin Seeds, Ground Coriander, Ground Turmeric, Garam Masala (Spices (Coriander, Cinnamon, Clove, Ginger, Star Anise, Cumin Seed, Chillies, Fennel, Pepper, Nutmeg, Cardamom), Bay Leaves, Sunflower Oil), Paprika Extract, Fenugreek, Ground Chilli], Quorn™ Pieces (13%) [Mycoprotein*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate], *12% of product

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Quorn™ Tantalising Tikka Masala & Rice can be frozen on day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months.Do not refreeze once thawed. Defrost thoroughly before cooking. Suitable for home freezing Use By: See Front of Pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Love cooking with Quorn™
  • We've done the hard work so you don't have to so sit back, relax and enjoy this delicious meal

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as microwaved) Per 100g(as microwaved) Per Cooked Meal (365g)
Energy 460kJ1679kJ
-109kcal398kcal
Fat 1.8g6.4g
of which saturates 0.9g3.3g
Carbohydrate 18.1g66.2g
of which sugars 1.7g6.3g
Fibre 3.0g10.8g
Protein 3.6g13.3g
Salt 0.47g1.7g
Serves 1--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasted lovely full of flavour, didn't feel I was m

5 stars

Tasted lovely full of flavour, didn't feel I was missing out at all. Will be buying again.

Being relatively new to vegetarian food we have be

5 stars

Being relatively new to vegetarian food we have been trying lots of quorn products and have enjoyed every single one so far. This product has more flavour than the meat tikkas and it's now going to be a regular on my shopping list. Quorn products make being veggie really easy.

Sorry you have changed this product I do not like

1 stars

Sorry you have changed this product I do not like the new recipe it seems to have an after taste. I really liked the old taste and I won’t be buying this again

