Quorn Love It Lasagne 400G

3(7)Write a review
Per Cooked Meal (380g)
  • Energy1466kJ 350kcal
    17%
  • Fat10.1g
    14%
  • Saturates3.5g
    18%
  • Sugars7.9g
    9%
  • Salt1.1g
    19%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 386kJ/92kcal

Product Description

  • Pasta sheets, layered with meat free mince, made with mycoprotein, in a tomato & herb sauce, topped with béchamel sauce
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn™ products contain mycoprotein, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat. Producing mycoprotein uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too! Visit www.quirn.co.uk
  • A real favourite. Quorn Lasgane ready meal is made with pasta sheets, layered with vegetarian mince bolognese, topped with a creamy bechemel sauce. Perfect served with garlic bread and a crispy green salad.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Creamy béchamel, rich tomato & Italian herbs
  • Source of protein and fibre
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Source of fibre

Information

Ingredients

Bolognese Sauce (66%) [Water, Quorn™ Mince (13%) (Mycoprotein*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Caramelised Sugar, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate; Roasted Barley Malt Extract), Tomato (9%), Onion, Tomato Purée, Red Wine (contains Sulphites), Tomato Passata, Carrot, Cornflour, Tomato Paste (Slow Roasted Tomatoes, Sunflower Oil, Water, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sea Salt, Dried Garlic, Ground Black Pepper, Rosemary, Rubbed Basil), Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Vegetable Bouillon [Salt, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Maltodextrin, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Colour: Plain Caramel, Bay Leaf, Black Pepper], Yeast Extract, Dried Herbs (0.24%) (Basil, Oregano, Sage, Thyme, Bay), Salt, Ground Black Pepper], Béchamel Sauce (26%) [Water, Single Cream (Milk), Milk, Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Cornflour, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Ground Bay, Ground Nutmeg], Pasta (8%) [Durum Wheat Semolina, Water], *12% of final product

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain mycoprotein, Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/ mould family, Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front of pack. Once opened eat within 24 hours. Quorn™ Love it Lasagna can be frozen on day of purchase & kept up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed. Defrost thoroughly before cooking.Suitable for home freezing Use By: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Remove sleeve. For best results Oven cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Oven cook
Instructions: Oven 30 min
Preheat oven to 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6.
Remove film. Place on a baking tray.
Cook on the middle shelf.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Love cooking with Quorn™
  • We've done the hard work so you don't have to so sit back, relax and enjoy this delicious meal

Number of uses

1 Servings

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as oven baked) Per 100g:(as oven baked) Per Meal:
Energy386kJ/92kcal1466kJ/350kcal
Fat2.7g10.1g
of which saturates0.9g3.5g
Carbohydrate11.0g41.8g
of which sugars2.1g7.9g
Fibre3.2g12.2g
Protein4.4g16.6g
Salt0.30g1.1g

7 Reviews

Average of 3.1 stars

SRINKFLATION AGAIN...

3 stars

Tell us why it's 400g..was 500g

Perfect

5 stars

For a mother, who due to vascular dementia, can be difficult to feed this is an absolute gift. She loves it, and I can't recommend it enough, especially with a garden salad.

350 calories!

5 stars

Really tasty and only 350 calories, I am not vegetarian, but I actually prefer it to the ones with meat as there are no gristly bits! A lovely hot and cheap lunch. Packaging is annoying to take off, but still a winner.

Very Healthy!

5 stars

Very healthy!

it is supposed to be añ improvement to the previou

1 stars

it is supposed to be añ improvement to the previous one but it is not the same. I prefer the old oné it is also smaller and hardly has any sauce.

Not very nice since the change :(

1 stars

Not only have they changed the size of the meal they have also changed the recipe. It is awful, nowhere near as nice as it used to be.

If it ain't broke...

2 stars

My family who are not all vegetarian all loved the previously sold Quorn Lasagne before this new recipe arrived.It was light and creamy and tasted of mince and tomatoes.Plus there was loads of it for very little money.New Recipe Love It Lasagne is so disappointing ~ I won't buy it again.It is stodgy and hardly creamy at all.There is an overwhelming taste of stale dried sage that coats your mouth for ages afterwards and it's about 1/3 the volume for twice the price.Plus you can't peel the plastic off after heating without hacking at it with scissors. Sorry Quorn you've shot yourself in the foot here. Shame.

