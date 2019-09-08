Quorn Love It Lasagne 400G

SRINKFLATION AGAIN...
Tell us why it's 400g..was 500g
Perfect
For a mother, who due to vascular dementia, can be difficult to feed this is an absolute gift. She loves it, and I can't recommend it enough, especially with a garden salad.
350 calories!
Really tasty and only 350 calories, I am not vegetarian, but I actually prefer it to the ones with meat as there are no gristly bits! A lovely hot and cheap lunch. Packaging is annoying to take off, but still a winner.
Very Healthy!
it is supposed to be añ improvement to the previous one but it is not the same. I prefer the old oné it is also smaller and hardly has any sauce.
Not very nice since the change :(
Not only have they changed the size of the meal they have also changed the recipe. It is awful, nowhere near as nice as it used to be.
If it ain't broke...
My family who are not all vegetarian all loved the previously sold Quorn Lasagne before this new recipe arrived.It was light and creamy and tasted of mince and tomatoes.Plus there was loads of it for very little money.New Recipe Love It Lasagne is so disappointing ~ I won't buy it again.It is stodgy and hardly creamy at all.There is an overwhelming taste of stale dried sage that coats your mouth for ages afterwards and it's about 1/3 the volume for twice the price.Plus you can't peel the plastic off after heating without hacking at it with scissors. Sorry Quorn you've shot yourself in the foot here. Shame.