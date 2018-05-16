Minky Smartfit Pearl Active Ibc

- - Fits all Standard Boards up to 125 x 45cm
- - Faster ironing - PearlActiv technology reflects heat for faster ironing
- - Fits in seconds - super tight, pre-tensioned elastic
- - Smoother ironing surface - thick felt backing
- - Made in UK
- - H39 x W25 x D5 cm
- The Minky Pearl Active Ironing board cover cuts ironing time because the unique PearlActiv technology reflects the heat from the iron so you only have to iron one side. Designed to fit all standard ironing boards, the pre-tensioned elastic ensures a snug and easy fit and the luxuriously thick, felt backing provides a super smooth ironing surface to give your family's clothes the perfect finish. Minky ironing board covers are manufactured in the UK to a high quality production standard.
Information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020