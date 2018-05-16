Toni & Guy Mattifying Putty 75Ml

- That handsome look doesn't happen by accident. Whether you prefer a messy out-of-bed look or a polished style, our Toni & Guy Men product range helps you create your look from the hair down. Inspired by backstage know-how, our Toni & Guy Mens range offers shampoos and styling products for all hair looks. Whatever time you get out of bed, give your hair definition, hold and texture with our Toni & Guy Mattifying Putty. With a matte finish, it's the ideal product to make a statement with your hair and achieve a messed up texture. Get ready to style with the Toni & Guy Deep Clean Shampoo to create the ideal base, then work Toni & Guy Mattifying Putty between palms and apply to hair and style as desired. Create your style for the day! Born in London from a devout love of fashion, Toni & Guy products are inspired by catwalk looks and are used backstage to create standout hair looks for London's most exciting fashion designers. Toni & Guy celebrates individuality, empowering you to express your style through hair and fashion and to create your look from the hair down. Looking for hair style inspiration? Check out our website Toniandguy-products.com for professional tips on how to achieve catwalk ready hair styles. We would love to hear your thoughts! If you enjoyed using this product, please share a review
- Gives definition & flexible hold
- Hold for mid to long cuts
- Achieve a matte finish
- Work product between palms and apply to hair and style as desired
- Pair with Toni&Guy Deep Clean Shampoo to create the perfect base for styling
- Born and bred in London, our collection of hair care and styling products is inspired by backstage know-how, to help you create your look from the hair down
- Pack size: 75ML
Information
Produce of
Italy
Warnings
- Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
Name and address
- Unilever Dept ER,
- Wirral CH63 3JW UK
Net Contents
75 ℮
Safety information
Caution: use only as directed. Avoid contact with eyes. If eye contact occurs wash out immediately with warm water. If irritation occurs discontinue use. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use
