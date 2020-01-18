By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dash Detanging Unicorn Brush

Dash Detanging Unicorn Brush
£ 6.00
  • Dash Detangling
  • Quickly removes tangles and knots without damaging the hair
  • Super flexible soft pins gently tackle tangled hair without pulling or breaking
  • Multi length flexi pins make detangling easy and pain free
  • Great for adults and kids
  • Multi length pins
  • Super flexible
  • All hair types

Made in China

  • Use on wet or dry hair

  Get in Contact:
  • dash-hair.com

