Vatika Naturals Coconut Hair Mask 500G

Product Description
- Tropical Coconut Deep Conditioning Hair Mask
- Vatika Natural Tropical Coconut Deep Conditioning Hair Mask is enriched with Tropical Coconut and other natural ingredients like Castor & Henna that help give a boost to fine, thin or limp hair, making them nourished and strong naturally!
- Coconut - Penetrates hair & helps make hair stronger
- Castor - Helps hair appear more voluminous
- Henna - Along with other ingredients, coats and conditions the hair
- For fine, thin & limp hair
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Directions of use
- Apply a palmful on wet hair after wash, wrap with a hot towel for 15 minutes & rinse off with water.
Warnings
- For External Use Only
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Return to
- www.vatikanaturals.co.uk
Net Contents
500g ℮
Safety information
For External Use Only
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020