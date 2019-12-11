Fentimans Curiosity Cola 4X275ml
Product Description
- Botanically Brewed Cola Drink with Natural Herbal Extracts
- Made with herbal infusions and botanical extracts for an aromatic and traditional cola flavour.
- Botanically brewed
- Full-flavour
- Traditional curiosity cola
- Exquisitely crafted from the finest natural botanicals
- Gluten free
- Vegan friendly
- Pack size: 1100ml
Information
Ingredients
Carbonated Water, Fermented Ginger Root Extract (Water, Glucose Syrup, Ginger Root, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast), Sugar, Flavourings, Colour: Caramel (E150d), Phosphoric Acid (E338), Caffeine
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end, see neck of bottle.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve chilled
Number of uses
Serve Size: 275ml / Servings Per Package: 4
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recyclable
Name and address
- Brewed and bottled for:
- Fentimans Ltd,
- Fearless House,
- Hexham,
- Northumberland,
- NE46 4TU,
- www.fentimans.com
Net Contents
4 x 275ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per Serve
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|402kJ
|146kJ
|-
|(94 Cal)
|(34 Cal)
|Protein
|0g
|0g
|Fat Total
|0g
|0g
|- Saturated
|0g
|0g
|Carbohydrates
|21.5g
|7.8g
|- Sugars
|21.5g
|7.8g
|Sodium
|<30mg
|<10mg
