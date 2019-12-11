By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Fentimans Curiosity Cola 4X275ml

Fentimans Curiosity Cola 4X275ml
£ 3.50
£0.32/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Botanically Brewed Cola Drink with Natural Herbal Extracts
  • Cluster-Pak®
  • Patent Rights Reserved
  • WestRock
  • www.westrock.com
  • Made with herbal infusions and botanical extracts for an aromatic and traditional cola flavour.
  • Botanically brewed
  • Full-flavour
  • Traditional curiosity cola
  • Exquisitely crafted from the finest natural botanicals
  • Gluten free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 1100ml

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Fermented Ginger Root Extract (Water, Glucose Syrup, Ginger Root, Pear Juice Concentrate, Yeast), Sugar, Flavourings, Colour: Caramel (E150d), Phosphoric Acid (E338), Caffeine

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days.Best before end, see neck of bottle.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve chilled

Number of uses

Serve Size: 275ml / Servings Per Package: 4

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Brewed and bottled for:
  • Fentimans Ltd,
  • Fearless House,
  • Hexham,
  • Northumberland,
  • NE46 4TU,

Net Contents

4 x 275ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer ServePer 100ml
Energy 402kJ146kJ
-(94 Cal)(34 Cal)
Protein 0g0g
Fat Total0g0g
- Saturated0g0g
Carbohydrates21.5g7.8g
- Sugars 21.5g7.8g
Sodium <30mg<10mg

