Michelob Ultra Superior Light Beer 6X355ml

4(34)Write a review
£ 7.00
£3.29/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Superior Light Beer
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • Michelob Ultra is the superior light beer.
  • Michelob Ultra is 3.5% ABV and 79 calories per 355ml with a clean, crisp taste.
  • It is a clean, crisp lager brewed for those who want to work out and still go out, who value staying fit a much as staying fun. Because an active life and a social life were made for each other.
  • This superior light beer is 45% fewer calories than most other premium lagers and 72% less than white wine.
  • Find us on Facebook, Instagram and our own channels:
  • www.tapintoyourbeer.com
  • www.michelobultra.co.uk
  • Food pairing recommendation:
  • Light foods like a Caesar salad will go well with a Michelob Ultra.
  • Please Recycle
  • Pack size: 2130ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley

Tasting Notes

  • An Ultra light body lager with a delicate balance of subtle yeasty and estery notes. The finish is crisp, clean and very refreshing

Alcohol Units

1.2

ABV

3.5% vol

Country

United States

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Best Before End: See Other Side Panel

Produce of

Brewed & canned in the USA

Importer address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • LU1 3LS.

Distributor address

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • LU1 3LS.

Return to

  • AB Inbev UK Limited,
  • LU1 3LS.
  • Consumer Helpline: 0870 24 111 24

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

6 x 355ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 355ml
Energy 92kJ /331kJ /
(kJ / kcal)22kcal79kcal
Fat 0g0g
of which saturates 0g0g
Carbohydrates0.6g2.1g
of which sugars 0.0g0.0g
Protein 0.2g0.7g
Salt <0.01g<0.1g

34 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Great nice tasting lager. Initially thought it was

4 stars

Great nice tasting lager. Initially thought it was low alcohol, so be aware is 3.5%. Would recommend to anyone who likes a nice clean crisp lager.

Not a great alternative

3 stars

I bought this as a lighter alternative to my usual. It is a small can and sadly lacks flavour.

Nice lower calorie beer

5 stars

I bought this as I am trying to cut down on ‘empty calories’. The amount in the can is just right for me and I found it a nice light alternative to the usual lagers.

It has a unique taste which is very light and even

4 stars

It has a unique taste which is very light and even watery on the palette. It tastes less of alcohol than alcohol free beers. A taste of its own.

Light and refreshing

4 stars

This beer is so light and refreshing, not a ‘hoppy’ as other brands but perfect if you fancy a treat without feeling guilty! Nice to enjoy on a summers day in the garden.

Decent refreshing light lager

4 stars

I didn't pour carefully and got a good head on it, but it settled quickly. It has the appealing hoppy scent that you would expect from a full calorie lager and has a nice golden colour. Drank it cold from the fridge and it was nice and refreshing with a mild flavour, which suits my taste.

Light beer, still good taste. Not bad as a warm up

3 stars

Light beer, still good taste. Not bad as a warm up beer

Better than expected for a light beer

5 stars

Better than expected for a light beer

Light and refreshing

4 stars

I bought when it was on offer, it was very light and refreshing but not the strongest tasting lager, good if you are counting the calories though

Great alternative, only 95 cal and it doesn't make

4 stars

Great alternative, only 95 cal and it doesn't make you feel heavy and bloated!

1-10 of 34 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

