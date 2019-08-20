Michelob Ultra Superior Light Beer 6X355ml

Great nice tasting lager. Initially thought it was
Great nice tasting lager. Initially thought it was low alcohol, so be aware is 3.5%. Would recommend to anyone who likes a nice clean crisp lager.
Not a great alternative
I bought this as a lighter alternative to my usual. It is a small can and sadly lacks flavour.
Nice lower calorie beer
I bought this as I am trying to cut down on ‘empty calories’. The amount in the can is just right for me and I found it a nice light alternative to the usual lagers.
It has a unique taste which is very light and even
It has a unique taste which is very light and even watery on the palette. It tastes less of alcohol than alcohol free beers. A taste of its own.
Light and refreshing
This beer is so light and refreshing, not a ‘hoppy’ as other brands but perfect if you fancy a treat without feeling guilty! Nice to enjoy on a summers day in the garden.
Decent refreshing light lager
I didn't pour carefully and got a good head on it, but it settled quickly. It has the appealing hoppy scent that you would expect from a full calorie lager and has a nice golden colour. Drank it cold from the fridge and it was nice and refreshing with a mild flavour, which suits my taste.
Light beer, still good taste. Not bad as a warm up
Light beer, still good taste. Not bad as a warm up beer
Better than expected for a light beer
Better than expected for a light beer
Light and refreshing
I bought when it was on offer, it was very light and refreshing but not the strongest tasting lager, good if you are counting the calories though
Great alternative, only 95 cal and it doesn't make
Great alternative, only 95 cal and it doesn't make you feel heavy and bloated!