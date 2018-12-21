By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Roots Double Silk Finish Conditioner 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Roots Double Silk Finish Conditioner 250Ml
£ 10.00
£4.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Silk Finish Conditioner
  • Give back to your roots.
  • Rootsdoubleeffect.com
  • Follow Roots Double Effect®
  • Facebook and Instagram @rootsdoubleeffect
  • Leaves your hair smooth and silky, whilst strengthening and nourishing thinning hair to help reduce hair loss.
  • Roots Double Effect® Silk Finish Conditioner is a 2in1 formula to address all of your hair needs.
  • 1. Fortifies and revitalises the hair and scalp to help reduce hairloss and promote stronger, healthier hair in both men and women.
  • 2. Our Silk Finish Conditioner is specifically formulated to leave your hair with a smooth, silky finish.
  • Reduce hair loss + silk finish
  • Paraben, palm oil and silicon free
  • Sulphate, gluten free
  • Cruelty free
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chlorde, Butylene Glycol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Menthol, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Cinnamomum Camphora (Camphor) Bark Oil, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Apigenin, Oleanolic Acid, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Limonene

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store under 30°C.Keep out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions: Apply to wet hair after washing hair with your Roots Shampoo. Lather & rinse thoroughly. Repeat if desired.
  • Recommendation: For optimal results swap your current shampoo and conditioner regime to the Roots Double Effect® 3-Step System for 4 months:
  • 1. Roots Double Effect® Shampoo.
  • 2. Roots Double Effect® Conditioner.
  • 3. Use Roots Double Effect® Intensive Spray twice per day, ensuring you spray directly onto your scalp.

Warnings

  • For external use only.
  • Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well with plenty of cold water. Perform a test patch before initial use and if irritation occurs discontinue use.

Distributor address

  • Innovaderma™ UK Ltd,
  • 27 Old Gloucester Rd,
  • London,
  • WC1N 3AX.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For external use only. Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well with plenty of cold water. Perform a test patch before initial use and if irritation occurs discontinue use.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

good for fine hair

5 stars

used with the shampoo and this really makes my fine hair feel thicker. Not cheap but you only need a small amount so bottle goes a long way

