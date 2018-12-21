Roots Double Silk Finish Conditioner 250Ml

good for fine hair
used with the shampoo and this really makes my fine hair feel thicker. Not cheap but you only need a small amount so bottle goes a long way
Aqua (Water), Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chlorde, Butylene Glycol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Isopropyl Alcohol, Menthol, Melaleuca Alternifolia (Tea Tree) Leaf Oil, Cinnamomum Camphora (Camphor) Bark Oil, PPG-26-Buteth-26, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Apigenin, Oleanolic Acid, Biotinoyl Tripeptide-1, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Limonene
Store under 30°C.Keep out of direct sunlight.
Made in the UK
250ml ℮
For external use only. Warning: Avoid contact with eyes. If product enters the eyes rinse well with plenty of cold water. Perform a test patch before initial use and if irritation occurs discontinue use.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020