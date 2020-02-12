By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Natural World Keratin Shampoo 500Ml

5(1)Write a review
Natural World Keratin Shampoo 500Ml
£ 4.30
£0.86/100ml

Product Description

  • Brazilian Keratin Smoothing Therapy Shampoo
  • A wonderfully creamy shampoo infused with precious Keratin and an uplifting blend of 4 essential oils (Rosemary, Lemongrass, Orange and Ylang Ylang). Keratin, the main constituent of hair, helps provide targeted repair to the most damaged areas of the hair's surface. Keratin is known to: Help repair, Control frizz, Restore shine & softness
  • Superfood for hair
  • Suitable for dry, frizzy hair
  • 95% natural derived ingredients
  • 0% parabens, phosphates, phthalates, dyes, gluten
  • Pack size: 500ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua/Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, PPG-2 Hydroxyethyl Coco/Isostearamide, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Potassium Sorbate, Glycol Distearate, Panthenol, Amodimethicone, Styrene/Acrylates Copolymer, Sodium Hydroxide, Parfum/Fragrance, Steareth-4, Sodium Carbonate, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Trideceth-12, Cetrimonium Chloride, Trideceth-7, Rosmarinus Officinalis (Rosemary) Leaf Oil, Cymbopogon Flexuosus (Lemongrass) Leaf Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Peel Oil, Cananga Odorata (Ylang Ylang) Flower Oil, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Acetic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Disodium EDTA

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Produce of

Made in UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Usage: Apply generously to wet hair and massage into a rich, creamy lather. Rinse thoroughly. Repeat application if necessary.

Warnings

  For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • Brodie & Stone,
  • 53 Frith Street,
  • Soho,
  • London,
  • W1D 4SN,

Return to

  • Brodie & Stone,
  • 53 Frith Street,
  • Soho,
  • London,
  • W1D 4SN,
  • UK.
  www.natural-world.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

For external use only. Avoid contact with the eyes. If this occurs rinse well with lukewarm water. If irritation occurs, discontinue use. Keep out of reach of children.

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Excellent . Leaves my fizzy hair soft, smooth, shi

5 stars

Excellent . Leaves my fizzy hair soft, smooth, shiny and manageable. Absolutely amazing. Best ever product for my hair!

