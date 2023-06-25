Schwarzkopf Live Amethyst Chrome Perm Hair Dye 142G

Schwarzkopf Live Amethyst Chrome Perm Hair Dye 142GFor further information and free hair colour advice please call the Schwarzkopf advisory service on freephone: UK 0800 328 9214, consumer.advisory@henkel.com.
Live Urban Metallics is a range of permanent hair dyes designed for bleached blonde to dark brown hair. Containing built-in Metalic Shine Booster for vibrant metallic tones, it delivers an impressive shineLive Urban Metallics Amethyst Chrome U69 is a permanent hair dye designed for dark blonde to dark brown hair, that creates a vibrant metallic tone. It contains a built-in Metallic Shine Booster, infused with coconut oil for maximum colour depth, fade resistance and impressive shine.- Permanent hair dye- For dark blonde to dark brown hair- Built-in Metallic Shine Booster, infused with coconut oil- Creates vibrant, fade resistant metallic tones- Impressive shineLive top tips:- Always perform an allergy alert test 48 hours prior to colouring- For long or thick hair we recommended using two packs- This shade is recommended for hair colours dark blonde to dark brown- Results may vary on previously coloured hair- Use a clarifying/deep cleanse shampoo 48 hours prior to application- Check application range to ensure your natural hair is suitable for your chosen shade
Pack size: 142G
Ingredients
Developer: Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Castor Oil, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Phosphoric Acid, Colour Cream: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ammonium Hydroxide, Coconut Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Propylene Glycol, Ceteareth-50, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Ceteareth-20, Parfum, 1-Hydroxyethyl 4, 5-Diamino Pyrazole Sulfate, 1-Naphthol, Sulfuric Acid, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-P-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfite, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Silicate, Etidronic Acid, Quartz, Conditioner: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Litchi Chinensis Fruit Extract, Morinda Citrifolia Fruit Extract, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Isopropyl Myristate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Isopropyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum, Sodium Methylparaben, Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-37, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Lauryl Glucoside, Potassium Sorbate
Preparation and Usage
1. Preparation:- Always perform an Allergy Alert Test 48 hours before each time you colour, even if you've used the product before- Before applying your colour, cover your clothing with an old towel/cape and put on gloves provided- Apply to dry, unwashed hair2. Mixing:- Unscrew nozzle of Developer Lotion. Pierce the LIVE Colour Cream tube and carefully squeeze the entire contents into the Developer Lotion bottle- Replace the application nozzle and shake until all components are thoroughly mixed3. Application:- Follow application process for either first-time or root regrowth application- Leave formula to develop for 20-30 minutes4. Rinsing:- Rinse hair under warm water until water runs clear5. Conditioning:- Apply LIVE Care Conditioner and leave in for 2 minutes- Rinse thoroughly, hair is left feeling soft and shinyThe colour result will depend on your natural hair colour. The table on the back of the pack provides an indication of the colour result that can be obtained with this shade. Results may vary on previously coloured hair. For long or thick hair we recommend using two packs.Read and follow instructions before use. This product is not intended for use on persons under the age of 16. Temporary “black henna” tattoos may increase your risk of allergy. Conduct an allergy alert test 48 hours before each time you colour (see enclosed leaflet), even if you have already used colouring products before. So remember to buy the product 48 hours in advance. In case of any reaction or when in doubt consult a doctor before using any hair colour product.Do not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Rinse hair well after application. Wear suitable gloves (gloves included in the pack).Do not colour your hair if:- you have a rash on your face or a sensitive, irritated or damaged scalp- you have ever experienced any reaction after colouring your hair- you have experienced a reaction to a temporary “black henna” tattoo in the pastDo not use to dye eyelashes or eyebrows. Rinse hair well after application. Wear suitable gloves (gloves included in the pack).