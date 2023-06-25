Schwarzkopf Live Amethyst Chrome Perm Hair Dye 142G For further information and free hair colour advice please call the Schwarzkopf advisory service on freephone: UK 0800 328 9214, consumer.advisory@henkel.com.

Live Urban Metallics is a range of permanent hair dyes designed for bleached blonde to dark brown hair. Containing built-in Metalic Shine Booster for vibrant metallic tones, it delivers an impressive shine Live Urban Metallics Amethyst Chrome U69 is a permanent hair dye designed for dark blonde to dark brown hair, that creates a vibrant metallic tone. It contains a built-in Metallic Shine Booster, infused with coconut oil for maximum colour depth, fade resistance and impressive shine. - Permanent hair dye - For dark blonde to dark brown hair - Built-in Metallic Shine Booster, infused with coconut oil - Creates vibrant, fade resistant metallic tones - Impressive shine Live top tips: - Always perform an allergy alert test 48 hours prior to colouring - For long or thick hair we recommended using two packs - This shade is recommended for hair colours dark blonde to dark brown - Results may vary on previously coloured hair - Use a clarifying/deep cleanse shampoo 48 hours prior to application - Check application range to ensure your natural hair is suitable for your chosen shade

Pack size: 142G

Ingredients

Developer: Aqua, Hydrogen Peroxide, Cetearyl Alcohol, PEG-40 Castor Oil, Disodium Pyrophosphate, Sodium Cetearyl Sulfate, Disodium EDTA, Sodium Benzoate, Phosphoric Acid, Colour Cream: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Ammonium Hydroxide, Coconut Alcohol, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Propylene Glycol, Ceteareth-50, Cocos Nucifera Oil, Ceteareth-20, Parfum, 1-Hydroxyethyl 4, 5-Diamino Pyrazole Sulfate, 1-Naphthol, Sulfuric Acid, N, N-Bis(2-Hydroxyethyl)-P-Phenylenediamine Sulfate, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Sulfite, Ascorbic Acid, Sodium Silicate, Etidronic Acid, Quartz, Conditioner: Aqua, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil, Litchi Chinensis Fruit Extract, Morinda Citrifolia Fruit Extract, Panthenol, Hydrolyzed Keratin, Isopropyl Myristate, Citric Acid, Phenoxyethanol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Isopropyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Parfum, Sodium Methylparaben, Propylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-37, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Carbonate, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Limonene, Linalool, Hexyl Cinnamal, Lauryl Glucoside, Potassium Sorbate

