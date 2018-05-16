Neutrogena Hydroboost Micellar 400Ml

Product Description
- Hydro Boost Triple Micellar Water
- Question? Visit our Facebook page or visit www.neutrogena.co.uk
- Hyaluronic Acid to boost hydration
- 1. Removes waterproof make-up without rubbing
- 2. Removes oil and dirt
- 3. Hydrates
- 94% agree skin feels deeply clean*
- New Hydro Boost Triple Micellar Water, a unique formula infused with hyaluronic acid and three types of micellar molecules that work in synergy to:
- Remove make-up, even stubborn waterproof mascara
- Help draw out dirt and oil
- Boost skin hydration
- So refreshingly effective, so exceptionally gentle and 94 % of women agree skin felt deeply clean after use*.
- *Self-assessment on 54 volunteers from 18 to 70 year-old, after one week of use, twice a day, 2016
- Dermatologist & ophthalmologist tested
- Suitable for sensitive skin and eyes
- Does not clog pores
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
[PR-019151], Aqua, PEG-6 Caprylic/Capric Glycerides, Polysorbate 20, Butylene Glycol, PEG-8, Sodium Hyaluronate, Poloxamer 407, Disodium EDTA, Citric Acid, BHT, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum
Storage
Best Before End of: See printed expiry date
Produce of
Made in Greece
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use: Apply with a cotton pad over face and eyes. No need to rinse.
Warnings
- Warning: Protect from freezing. For external use only.
Name and address
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
Return to
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Maidenhead,
- SL6 3UG.
- Johnson & Johnson Limited,
- Tallaght,
- Dublin 24.
- Questions or comments?
- UK 0808 238 6006
- IRE 1800 220044
- www.neutrogena.co.uk
Net Contents
400ml ℮
Safety information
Warning: Protect from freezing. For external use only.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020