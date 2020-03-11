By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Purple Conditioner 150Ml

4.5(79)Write a review
£ 2.75
£1.84/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Elvive Colour Protect Anti-Brassiness Purple Conditioner
  • Introducing Purple Conditioner from Elvive Colour Protect, Britain's number 1 for coloured hair.*
  • Highlighted brunette, blonde, and grey hair can become yellow and brassy over time.
  • How does it work? Purple colour is the opposite to yellow on the colour wheel. The purple within the Purple shampoo formula helps neutralise those undesirable yellow tones.
  • Our new specialist colour correcting Purple formula nourishes hair & neutralises unwanted yellow, orange, and brassy tones in just one use, to help leave hair looking bright and beautiful.
  • Suitable for blonde, highlighted, and silver hair.
  • *©2018 Nielsen data, value & units, Haircare (client defined) 52 w/e 06/10/18 GB Total Coverage
  • L'Oreal Elvive Haircare. A world of care for your hair.
  • For highlighted brunette, blonde & grey hair
  • Nourishes hair & neutralises brassy tones
  • Hair is left looking bright and beautiful
  • Rich & luxurious texture conditions colour treated hair, helping to leave it looking smoother and softer
  • Use once a week to complement your regular Elvive Colour Protect routine
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Ingredients

1217039 A, Aqua / Water, Cetearyl Alcohol, Behentrimonium Chloride, Cetyl Esters, CI 60730 / Acid Violet 43, CI 45100 / Acid Red 52, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Trideceth-6, Chlorhexidine Digluconate, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzophenone-4, Amodimethicone, Isopropyl Alcohol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Coumarin, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. C228727/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Use once a week after Purple Shampoo to complement your regular Elvive Colour Protect routine. Apply on damp hair and leave for 5 minutes before rinsing well.
  • Expert Tip: On grey hair, rinse after one minute. Optimise the effect on highlighted brunette hair by leaving for up to 10 minutes before rinsing.

Net Contents

150ml

79 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Having a purple conditioner is great to compliment

3 stars

Having a purple conditioner is great to compliment the shampoo. Applying it was fine. Seems to distribute through the hair nicely and smells great. However, I didn't feel that it left my hair feeling that soft once it was dry. I've got better conditioners and I'm not sure if this one makes enough of a difference colourwise to warrant using it if my hair feels less soft and smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All I can say is wow I’ve used hair toner shampoo

5 stars

All I can say is wow I’ve used hair toner shampoo and silver shampoo and conditioner etc but these two used together not only made my hair colour look amazing the smell no staining my hands was so shiny and healthy honestly amazing compared to products you spend a fortune on this is by far the best I’ve ever used I’ll be buying lots and lots love it and can’t recommend enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is easily the best purple shampoo and conditi

5 stars

This is easily the best purple shampoo and conditioner set I have used so far. The conditioner works really well to restore moisture and glossiness after the shampoo, and both work well together to rid you of brassy, yellow tones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice shampoo, does the job and removes brassy yell

3 stars

Nice shampoo, does the job and removes brassy yellow tones from my hair, however it is not as good as other competitors and does leave my hair feeling a little dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I absolutely adore this hair range! I’ve already r

5 stars

I absolutely adore this hair range! I’ve already repurchased it! Amazing for getting rid of those brassy tones and the conditioner keeps your hair soft unlike other purple/toning ranges. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is such a great conditioner. Love the new sle

4 stars

This is such a great conditioner. Love the new sleek packaging! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner! Smooths hair and makes easy to

5 stars

Great conditioner! Smooths hair and makes easy to brush them. Hair feels more stronger and healthier, it protects the colour too. Recommend to everyone to try it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s nice to finally have a purple shampoo from my

4 stars

It’s nice to finally have a purple shampoo from my favourite brand! I think I’ve initially used it too often and my hair turned purplish green but if used every two washes it works great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great conditioner for blonde hair. Gets rid off br

5 stars

Great conditioner for blonde hair. Gets rid off brassiness and yellow tones making sure hair looks healthy. Can highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This conditioner smells gorgeous. Kept my hair sof

4 stars

This conditioner smells gorgeous. Kept my hair soft and colour looked great after using this and the shampoo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

