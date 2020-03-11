L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Purple Conditioner 150Ml

Having a purple conditioner is great to compliment
Having a purple conditioner is great to compliment the shampoo. Applying it was fine. Seems to distribute through the hair nicely and smells great. However, I didn't feel that it left my hair feeling that soft once it was dry. I've got better conditioners and I'm not sure if this one makes enough of a difference colourwise to warrant using it if my hair feels less soft and smooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
All I can say is wow I’ve used hair toner shampoo and silver shampoo and conditioner etc but these two used together not only made my hair colour look amazing the smell no staining my hands was so shiny and healthy honestly amazing compared to products you spend a fortune on this is by far the best I’ve ever used I’ll be buying lots and lots love it and can’t recommend enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is easily the best purple shampoo and conditioner set I have used so far. The conditioner works really well to restore moisture and glossiness after the shampoo, and both work well together to rid you of brassy, yellow tones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice shampoo, does the job and removes brassy yellow tones from my hair, however it is not as good as other competitors and does leave my hair feeling a little dry. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I absolutely adore this hair range! I’ve already repurchased it! Amazing for getting rid of those brassy tones and the conditioner keeps your hair soft unlike other purple/toning ranges. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is such a great conditioner. Love the new sleek packaging! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great conditioner! Smooths hair and makes easy to brush them. Hair feels more stronger and healthier, it protects the colour too. Recommend to everyone to try it! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
It’s nice to finally have a purple shampoo from my favourite brand! I think I’ve initially used it too often and my hair turned purplish green but if used every two washes it works great! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great conditioner for blonde hair. Gets rid off brassiness and yellow tones making sure hair looks healthy. Can highly recommend [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This conditioner smells gorgeous. Kept my hair soft and colour looked great after using this and the shampoo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]