L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Purple Shampoo 200Ml

4.5(80)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Elvive Colour Protect Purple Shampoo 200Ml
£ 2.75
£1.38/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Elvive Colour Protect Anti-Brassiness Purple Shampoo
  • Introducing Purple Shampoo from Elvive Colour Protect, Britain's number 1 for coloured hair.*
  • Highlighted brunette, blonde, and grey hair can become yellow and brassy over time.
  • How does it work? Purple colour is the opposite to yellow on the colour wheel, the purple within the Purple shampoo formula helps neutralise yellow tones.
  • Our new specialist colour correcting Purple formula nourishes hair & neutralises unwanted yellow, orange, and brassy tones in just one use, to help leave hair looking bright and beautiful.
  • Suitable for blonde, highlighted, and silver hair.
  • *©2018 Nielsen data, value & units, Haircare (client defined) 52 w/e 06/10/18 GB Total Coverage
  • L'Oreal Elvive Haircare. A world of care for your hair.
  • For highlighted brunette, blonde & grey hair
  • Nourishes hair & neutralises brassy tones
  • Hair is left looking bright and beautiful
  • Starts working in just one use
  • Use once a week to complement your regular Elvive Colour Protect routine
  • Pack size: 200ML

Information

Ingredients

1170883 E, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycol Distearate, Cocamide MIPA, CI 60730 / Acid Violet 43, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Benzoate, Sodium Hydroxide, Trideceth-6, Iris Florentina Root Extract, Polyquaternium-7, Polyquaternium-10, Salicylic Acid, Limonene, Linalool, Benzyl Salicylate, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzophenone-4, Amodimethicone, Alpha Isomethyl Ionone, Carbomer, Citric Acid, Citronellol, Cetrimonium Chloride, Butylene Glycol, Coumarin, Hexylene Glycol, Amyl Cinnamal, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L C226042/2)

Preparation and Usage

  • Use once a week to complement your regular Elvive Colour Protect routine. Massage into hair and leave for 1-3 minutes before rinsing well and follow with our Purple Conditioner.
  • Keep out of reach of children. Wear suitable gloves. Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact with eyes rinse immediately and thoroughly. Only use for hair colour correction purposes.

Net Contents

200ml

80 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

DYED MY HAIR PURPLE!

1 stars

I used this product as an alternative to my usual product and I can say I will NEVER use it again. I wish I could upload photos and show you the state it left my hair in. It dyed my blonde hair purple! I couldn’t believe it! Then Tesco refused to refund me because I’d used the product. Unbelievable. I wouldn’t recommend this product to anyone with blonde hair.

Great shampoo, smells good and leathers well. This

5 stars

Great shampoo, smells good and leathers well. This has helped to reduce the brassy tones in my hear and keep it fresh looking, even better when used with the matching conditioner. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice texture, feels thicker than some shampoos. Ve

3 stars

Nice texture, feels thicker than some shampoos. Very vibrant colour (did initially make my fingernails look purple but this rinsed off) I'm not sure it made a huge difference to my blonde hair, I've used other purple shampoos that seemed to make more of a difference than this , which recommends leaving on for several minutes (the others do not!) It lathers wells, smells nice but doesn't leave my hair feeling that soft, even when combined with the conditioner [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

All I can say is wow I’ve used hair toner shampoo

5 stars

All I can say is wow I’ve used hair toner shampoo and silver shampoo and conditioner etc but these two used together not only made my hair colour look amazing the smell no staining my hands was so shiny and healthy honestly amazing compared to products you spend a fortune on this is by far the best I’ve ever used I’ll be buying lots and lots love it and can’t recommend enough [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is easily the best purple shampoo and conditi

5 stars

This is easily the best purple shampoo and conditioner set I have used so far. The conditioner works really well to restore moisture and glossiness after the shampoo, and both work well together to rid you of brassy, yellow tones. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smelling conditioner, makes my hair feel so

3 stars

Lovely smelling conditioner, makes my hair feel so soft! It doesn't work in the same way as the shampoo though, and doesn't really remove yellow tones from my hair. The shampoo is much better for that. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

If I could give this 100 stars I would! This shamp

5 stars

If I could give this 100 stars I would! This shampoo is out of this world amazing! I will never be switching back to other purple/toning shampoo brands.one wash & all my brass I was has gone. There’s no yucky perfume smell and my hairs still soft! Honestly lost for words..I’ve already repurchased and it’s now my holy grail purple shampoo [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is a lovely shampoo. It stopped my blonde hai

5 stars

This is a lovely shampoo. It stopped my blonde hair from going brassy. Love the new sleek packaging! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great shampoo! Love the smell and makes my hair mo

5 stars

Great shampoo! Love the smell and makes my hair more beautiful! Keeps the brassy yellow away and makes my hair like fresh from hair salon! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It’s great to have a purple shampoo and conditione

5 stars

It’s great to have a purple shampoo and conditioner range from L’Oréal! It’s much nicer than the one available on the market. I’ve used it too much initially but if used every two washes, it’s perfect! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 80 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

