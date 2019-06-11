By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pantene Gold Leave In Detangling Milk 225Ml

Write a review
£ 8.00
£3.56/100ml
  • Pantene Leave-In Detangling Milk Preps and strengthens (strength against damage) hair for styling by detangling and softening curls
  • Leave-In milk Infused with Argan Oil
  • Tames Frizz
  • Sulfate free, Dye free
  • Moisturising crème smoothes the cuticle for easier combing and a moisturised look and feel
  • For dry damaged hair
  • Pack size: 225ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua, Dimethicone, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine, Stearyl Alcohol, Quaternium-18, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol, PEG-2M, Parfum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Methylparaben, Citric Acid, Propylparaben, Oleyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Polysorbate 60, Lysine HCl, Limonene, Linalool, Histidine, EDTA, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Argania Spinosa Kernel Oil, Silica, Citronellol, Citral, BHT

Preparation and Usage

  • - Apply 2 pumps to palm, rub between palms to emulsify
  • - Smooth through from mid-shaft to ends, begin to finger comb
  • - Once evenly distributed, use wide tooth comb to fully detangle, then style

Return to

  • Procter & Gamble UK,
  • Weybridge, Surrey,
  • KT13 0XP,
  • UK
  • 0800 028 3578

Net Contents

225 ℮

14 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Excellent!

5 stars

It left my hair easy to comb and moisturised. It was not sticky like some conditioners tend to be.

Excellent!

5 stars

This Pantene leave-on detangling milk is a wonder product for unruly hair. As it is leave-on, your hair stays smooth snd conditioned until the next wash. If you suffer knots after washing, this is for you, I found it detangled my knots so easily with minimum fuss. I was impressed with the time it saved me, wonderful product that I will not be without from now on.

Gone with the wind fabulous!

5 stars

What more can I say, I keep being amazed by the results of this series. Truly enriches &moisturizes my hair from roots to tips. A little goes a long way.

Good!

3 stars

I like this product. It does what it says it will do. Easy to use container. Perhaps a little expensive but why not treat ourselves.

Excellent!

5 stars

Wow this stuff is amazing and smells Devine would highly recommend

Great! Love it

4 stars

Smell amazing and make your hairs more manageable. Give a smooth look with hydrated hair. My curls does look natural waith a beautiful shine.

Brilliant for long curly hair!

5 stars

My hair is very long and usually gets really tangled. With this product I found it's a looot easier to detangle and it also helps keeping my curls with a nice shape. I'd totally recommend for people with difficult curly hair!

Left my curls feeling soft

5 stars

I really liked the smell, I did find when applying the product was a bit sticky, but it did hydrate my curls.

Really good for frizzy, damaged hair!

5 stars

Really like the smell and light weight texture of the product. Much better for thinner, curly hair than the butter creme which can be too heavy. Put on wet and left for 10 mins before drying. Left my hair feeling stronger and moisturised even after I applied heat.

This actually works!

5 stars

This actually works! It helps the comb get through really well - I've only tried it on wet hair as that's the only time I brush my curls, but it does really help. It doesn't make my hair sticky, greasy or crispy afterwards either. It's great!

