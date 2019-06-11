Pantene Gold Leave In Detangling Milk 225Ml

Excellent!
It left my hair easy to comb and moisturised. It was not sticky like some conditioners tend to be.
Excellent!
This Pantene leave-on detangling milk is a wonder product for unruly hair. As it is leave-on, your hair stays smooth snd conditioned until the next wash. If you suffer knots after washing, this is for you, I found it detangled my knots so easily with minimum fuss. I was impressed with the time it saved me, wonderful product that I will not be without from now on.
Gone with the wind fabulous!
What more can I say, I keep being amazed by the results of this series. Truly enriches &moisturizes my hair from roots to tips. A little goes a long way.
Good!
I like this product. It does what it says it will do. Easy to use container. Perhaps a little expensive but why not treat ourselves.
Excellent!
Wow this stuff is amazing and smells Devine would highly recommend
Great! Love it
Smell amazing and make your hairs more manageable. Give a smooth look with hydrated hair. My curls does look natural waith a beautiful shine.
Brilliant for long curly hair!
My hair is very long and usually gets really tangled. With this product I found it's a looot easier to detangle and it also helps keeping my curls with a nice shape. I'd totally recommend for people with difficult curly hair!
Left my curls feeling soft
I really liked the smell, I did find when applying the product was a bit sticky, but it did hydrate my curls.
Really good for frizzy, damaged hair!
Really like the smell and light weight texture of the product. Much better for thinner, curly hair than the butter creme which can be too heavy. Put on wet and left for 10 mins before drying. Left my hair feeling stronger and moisturised even after I applied heat.
This actually works!
This actually works! It helps the comb get through really well - I've only tried it on wet hair as that's the only time I brush my curls, but it does really help. It doesn't make my hair sticky, greasy or crispy afterwards either. It's great!